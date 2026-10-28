Switzerland allows foreign nationals including students, pensioners, and those of private means to live in the country without taking up employment

The Swiss government has outlined three specific conditions that EU/EFTA citizens must satisfy before they can obtain a residence permit without working

The EU/EFTA residence permit granted under these conditions is valid for five years and is automatically extended if the holder continues to meet the criteria

Switzerland has confirmed that foreign nationals can legally reside in the country without holding a job, provided they meet three key conditions set by the Swiss government.

According to information published on ch.ch, the official information platform of the Swiss Confederation, cantons, and communes, foreigners including pensioners, students, and individuals of private means are eligible to live in Switzerland without gainful employment. The conditions, however, vary depending on the applicant's nationality.

Switzerland announces requirements for non-working residence permit. Photo credit: Channels TV.

Source: UGC

3 Conditions to Live in Switzerland Without Working

For citizens of EU and EFTA countries, the Swiss government has outlined three requirements that must all be met before a residence permit is granted:

1. The applicant must have sufficient financial resources to support themselves independently and must not rely on social welfare assistance.

2. The applicant must hold adequate accident and health insurance coverage.

3. The applicant must intend to study in Switzerland and be able to provide proof of admission to a recognised educational institution, such as a matriculation certificate.

Foreigners from EU/EFTA countries are permitted to remain in Switzerland for up to 90 days within any six-month period without needing a permit.

Beyond that, they are required to register with the relevant cantonal immigration and employment market authorities as a person without gainful employment.

What the Switzerland Residence Permit Covers

Once granted, the EU/EFTA residence permit remains valid for five years. It is renewed automatically as long as the holder continues to satisfy the conditions under which it was issued.

Students follow a slightly different timeline. They are issued either a permit covering the full duration of their studies or a one-year permit that is renewed annually until the completion of their education.

The Swiss government notes that the same basic framework applies to UK nationals and citizens of non-EU/EFTA countries, though the specific requirements for those groups may differ from those outlined for EU/EFTA nationals.

Switzerland publishes guidance on professional work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Switzerland announced that citizens of 15 specific countries qualify for its young professional work permit programme.

The permits allow young graduates and apprenticeship completers to work in Switzerland for up to 18 months.

Source: Legit.ng