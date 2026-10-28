The Federal Government approved a N70,000 monthly transport allowance for public servants across all levels, separate from the national minimum wage

Payment is set to begin in November 2026 and run for six months, meaning eligible workers could receive up to N420,000 in total

The agreement also covers outstanding peculiar allowance arrears and 19 months of unpaid health worker allowances, though key payment details remain unclear

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has approved a N70,000 monthly transport allowance for public servants, with payments scheduled to begin in November 2026 and run for six months through April 2027.

Legit.ng reports that N70,000 monthly transport intervention for workers across all public service levels was among the key resolutions signed off at the meeting between the NLC and the federal government.

FG's N70,000 monthly transport allowance starts in November 2026. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

The intervention, confirmed in a memorandum of understanding, applies across all levels of the public service.

At N70,000 per month over six months, each eligible worker stands to receive N420,000 in total over the approved period.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the NLC X handle @NLCHeadquarters on Tuesday, Ocyober 27, 2026.

What workers need to know about allowance

1. The allowance is N70,000 monthly

2. Payment begins in November 2026

3. It will last for six months

4. Eligible workers could receive N420,000 in total

5. It is separate from the national minimum wage

6. The payment arrangements are yet to be clarified

7. State and local government workers are being encouraged to benefit

8. Outstanding peculiar allowance arrears will also be paid

9. Health workers have a separate allowance arrangement

10. Other workers’ welfare issues remain unresolved

The transport allowance is a separate intervention from the national minimum wage, which was raised from N30,000 to N70,000 in 2024. The two should not be confused.

The memorandum does not resolve the ongoing disagreement over the effective date for implementing current minimum wage arrangements under negotiation.

Instead, the government and labour leaders agreed to set up a Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee and begin meetings immediately.

Several administrative details remain unclear. The memorandum does not specify the exact payment date within November, whether disbursement will happen alongside regular salaries, or the precise categories of workers covered.

It also does not indicate whether workers must apply or which payment channel will be used.

The state and local government workers are being encouraged to benefit from the scheme, and unions have been urged to push for its implementation at those levels.

However, state and local governments have not formally committed to the payments, so workers outside federal service should confirm directly with their relevant authorities.

Other welfare measures approved

Beyond the transport allowance, the government approved the payment of outstanding peculiar allowance arrears, effective from May 1, 2026.

These will be paid in three equal monthly instalments beginning in November 2026. The memorandum does not state the total arrears owed or the individual amounts.

Health workers have a separate arrangement. The government agreed to clear 19 months of outstanding allowances within three months, starting from December 2026.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has been given three weeks to assess the cost of adjusting the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, though no final decision on the adjustment has been announced.

Other outstanding welfare issues include hazard allowances for agricultural officers and a proposed tax relief for workers.

Verification of beneficiaries and associated costs for the agricultural officers is expected within two weeks, while the tax relief proposal will be referred to the National Executive Council for consideration.

The government and the Nigeria Labour Congress are expected to meet again after one month to assess how the agreed resolutions are being implemented.

NLC writes FG on new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, wrote to the Labour Minister on October 13, 2026, rejecting the government's position on when a minimum wage review should start.

Minister of Labour, Dr Muhammed Dingyadi, told the NLC that commencing a fresh review barely two years after the N70,000 wage took effect would disrupt industrial relations.

The dispute came after the NLC used its Independence Day statement to demand wage negotiations begin immediately amid rising living costs.

Source: Legit.ng