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Island country invites Nigerians, Offers Visa-Free Entry
Industry

Island country invites Nigerians, Offers Visa-Free Entry

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Grenada's Investment Migration Agency CEO Thomas Anthony said Nigerian entrepreneurs could help local businesses develop skills and access new markets
  • The Caribbean nation hopes to attract expertise and investment from Nigeria's more advanced technology sector
  • Grenada is also calling on Nigeria to grant Grenadian citizens reciprocal visa-free entry to strengthen ties between both countries

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Grenada has opened its doors to Nigerian technology entrepreneurs and investors, granting them visa-free access to the Caribbean nation as part of a push to attract expertise, stimulate investment and deepen economic ties.

Thomas Anthony, chief executive officer of Grenada's Investment Migration Agency (IMA), said Nigeria's technology sector was more developed than Grenada's, making Nigerian entrepreneurs well placed to share knowledge with local businesses and help them expand into larger markets.

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Grenada invites Nigerian tech entrepreneurs and investors to visit the Caribbean nation visa-free and explore business opportunities.
Grenada invites Nigerians to explore investment opportunities and build business partnerships through visa-free access. Photo: Craig Hastings
Source: Getty Images

Anthony said:

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"Our young people can learn from those entrepreneurs that would necessarily come to Grenada as a result of this opportunity. So that there will be knowledge transfer."

He added that Grenadian technology companies could benefit from exposure to Nigeria's large consumer base, while Nigerian entrepreneurs could gain a foothold in the Caribbean market.

Grenada seeks investment and business partnerships

Anthony said Grenada has a population of about 120,000, but businesses based there can tap into a regional market of more than 20 million people through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Punch reports.

He said the regional arrangements supporting the movement of people, goods and services could help businesses expand beyond Grenada.

Anthony also noted that roughly 350,000 Grenadians live abroad, underscoring the importance of attracting investment and growing the population to support the country's long-term economic sustainability.

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The IMA processes citizenship applications from foreign nationals who invest in Grenada and encourages prospective applicants to visit the country before making investment decisions.

Grenada opens its doors to Nigerian entrepreneurs, hoping to attract investment and create new commercial opportunities.
Grenada seeks reciprocal visa-free travel with Nigeria to strengthen investment, education and commercial exchanges. Photo: Alexander W Helin
Source: Getty Images

Visa-free access to ease travel

Anthony said removing the visa requirement would make it easier for Nigerians to travel to Grenada without passing through the United States or the United Kingdom, where Nigerian passport holders may need transit visas.

He urged Nigeria to reciprocate by allowing Grenadian citizens to enter the country without a visa, Nairmetrics reports.

Anthony said:

"Both nations can benefit from having this reciprocal visa-free access."

The initiative was announced in June 2026 by Grenada's honorary consul in Nigeria, Bidemi Sonoiki, as part of efforts to strengthen commercial relations between the two countries.

Both nations are exploring opportunities in technology, tourism, healthcare, agriculture, education, financial technology, renewable energy and real estate.

Nigerian passport moves up global ranking, 45 countries visa-free

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's passport has improved in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, rising to 92nd place in October 2026 from 94th in October 2025, while the number of destinations accessible to Nigerian passport holders without a visa in advance increased to 45.

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The latest figures represent a two-place improvement in Nigeria's global ranking and an increase of one destination compared with the previous year.

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa before departure. It uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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