Davido released the music video for his hit song 'Already Falling' on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

His wife Chioma, popularly known as Chef Chi, appeared in the clip alongside the singer in matching outfits

Fans flooded the comments with emotional reactions to the couple's on-screen chemistry as they drooled over the singer's wife

Davido is clearly not shy about showing the world how he feels about his wife. The Nigerian superstar, whose full name is David Adeleke, dropped the music video for his hit track "Already Falling" on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, and it featured none other than his wife, Chioma Adeleke, popularly called Chef Chi.

Davido shared the clip on his Instagram page with a heartfelt caption directed at his fans: "From us to you," he wrote, before asking followers to sit back and enjoy the music.

Davido shared a new music video on Instagram, and he teased his fans with his caption. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chioma's Victorian-era looks

The video opened with a striking large portrait of the couple displayed prominently, with the singer standing before it as he performed the track.

Chef Chi then joined him on screen, dressed in a Victorian-era-styled gown while Davido wore a coordinated outfit to match. In one tender moment, Chioma was seen gently playing with her husband's beard, a gesture that did not go unnoticed by fans watching.

Davido features his wife in his new music video, and he shared his take on it in the caption of his post. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The clip later shifted to a more relaxed, carefree scene where Chef Chi took the wheel of a red convertible, with Davido riding beside her and continuing to sing "Already Falling" as the two cruised along.

Here is the Instagram music video of the music star as he featured his wife in it:

Fans gush over the couple's chemistry

The video sparked a wave of admiration across social media, with many fans describing the couple as genuine and deeply in love.

@officialchidima_ wrote:

"This imperfect man is so in love with his wife. I love ett David please don't ever stop"

@iam_ewawealth07 commented:

"One thing is sure and clear,,, He love her. He didn't just settle for her."

@nommys_ said:

"No one would have fit into this role better!!!"

@laracious_adirepalace reacted:

"When your wifey is looking like a hundred million bucks."

@feliciakanu added:

"Couple that don't need to do too much"

@glow10000 shared:

"There's just something about this couple that is so beautiful and makes the world enthralled by them……..they are royalty. @davido you and your wife are so loved! And remember this type of grace attracts jealousy, but the almighty is bigger than them all."

@yul5.678 wrote:

"The young man is not playing with his wife so addicted to her, true love"

Israel DMW praises Chioma ahead of wedding

Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW shared a post about his boss' wife, Chioma, as they prepare for their wedding in 2024.

He wrote an emotional message and highlighted her good qualities, while also praising his boss for his choice.

He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasised that she came from a good home. Fans were excited about the post; they also joined him in appreciating Chioma and gushed over Israel for loving his boss and his family unconditionally.

Source: Legit.ng