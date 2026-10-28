The Directorate of Christian Religious Affairs of the City Boy Movement held engagements with Christian leaders in Bauchi and Gombe states

The directorate's head, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, led meetings with church leaders, youths and women to discuss political mobilisation ahead of 2027

Enwere called on Christian leaders to carry the Tinubu administration's message to their congregations and communities

Abuja, FCT - The City Boy Movement's Directorate of Christian Religious Affairs has begun direct outreach to Christian communities in Bauchi and Gombe states as part of efforts to build grassroots backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

The directorate's head, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, led the engagements, which brought together leaders across various Christian denominations alongside youth groups, women and community representatives. The sessions focused on political mobilisation and encouraging peaceful participation in the next general elections.

Belusochukwu Enwere, head of the City Boy Movement's Directorate of Christian Religious Affairs, during an engagement with Christian leaders in Bauchi and Gombe states. Photo: Belusochukwu Enwere

Source: UGC

2027 Elections: Enwere Calls on Church Leaders to Act

Enwere told participants that religious leaders carry significant influence and have a responsibility to guide their followers on civic matters.

"Religious leaders have an important role to play in educating their followers about the political process and encouraging them to participate actively in deciding the future of our country," he said.

He urged the church leaders to take information about the administration's policies and programmes back to their congregations, saying consistent grassroots engagement was essential to building support before the 2027 polls.

Enwere also stressed the need for calm and lawful conduct throughout the campaign period.

"Our objective is to encourage responsible political participation and ensure that the mobilisation for the 2027 elections is conducted peacefully. We must promote our message without violence, intimidation or anything capable of disrupting the peace of our communities," he said.

Broader Strategy to Expand the Movement's Reach

Beyond the discussions on mobilisation, the directorate encouraged attendees to sensitise eligible voters in their communities on the value of exercising their democratic rights and making informed choices at the ballot box.

Organisers said engaging Christian leaders, women and young people would help bring the administration's agenda to a wider audience and boost participation in the electoral process.

The Bauchi and Gombe engagements form part of a wider plan by the City Boy Movement to build Tinubu's support base across different regions and social groups ahead of 2027. The directorate reiterated its commitment to promoting national unity, tolerance, and non-violent participation as political activities continue to gather pace across the country.

The City Boy Movement's Directorate of Christian Religious Affairs engages church leaders, youths and women as it seeks grassroots support for President Tinubu. Photo: Belusochukwu Enwere

Source: UGC

APC Chieftain Names States Where Tinubu Will Defeat Atiku

In another report, Ali Bukar Dalori, the deputy national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared that President Tinubu will defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa state and across the entire North-East geopolitical zone in the 2027 presidential election.

Dalori made the remarks on Wednesday, October 28, at the graduation ceremony of women trained under the Tinubu-Shettima Village-to-Village campaign in Abuja. He said his assessment was based on his experience as a grassroots politician and his reading of the current political landscape in the region.

Source: Legit.ng