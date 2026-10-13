Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW, praised late former President Buhari in an Instagram post on October 13, 2026

Israel credited Buhari for conducting a free and credible governorship election in Edo State during his tenure

The post came hours after FCT Minister Nyesom Wike admitted working against the PDP to influence the 2024 Edo governorship election

Afrobeats superstar Davido's aide and logistics manager Israel DMW has taken to social media to pay tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, while simultaneously throwing shade at the current administration.

In an Instagram post on October 13, 2026, Israel shared a video of Buhari and praised him for overseeing what he described as a free and credible governorship election in Edo state.

Davido’s aide Israel DMW pays tribute to former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari while taking a swipe at his successor. Photo: israeldmw/buhari

Source: Instagram

He stressed that Buhari respected the will of the Edo people, allowing them to freely choose their preferred candidate even though the election was an off-cycle one.

Israel DMW wrote:

"General Muhammadu Buhari, at least, you conducted a very free and credible election in Edo State while in power. You gave us Edolites the right to choose whoever we wanted as Governor, despite it being an off-cycle election. What we later saw after you left was full impunity that has continually brought us public disgrace. Rest on, great General."

Israel DMW's post and the Edo election controversy

The timing of Israel DMW's tribute was notable.

His post came just hours after FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, speaking at a public forum, openly disclosed how he worked against his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to help Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

Israel DMW's words appeared to be a pointed reference to that admission, suggesting that the conduct of elections in Edo state had deteriorated sharply since Buhari left office.

Check out Israel DMW's Instagram post about Buhari below:

Nigerians react to Israel DMW's tribute to Buhari

The post stirred a wave of nostalgia and debate online, with many Nigerians expressing surprise at finding themselves missing a president who was widely criticised during his time in office.

@_.saltoftheearth said:

"Why doesn't it get better? The past is always better in this country. Sigh"

@tenovertenautos wrote:

"Buhari come Una begin miss Jonathan, T-boy come una Dey miss Buhari. God abeg, make e no bad pass like this 😢😢"

@bennjay__ commented:

"Is so weird how we now miss Buhari"

@dccanderson shared:

"Person talk say we go miss him 💔and here we are today missing him 😢"

@veejayfresh_ said:

"Wait oh so we finally start dey miss buhari 😂😂😂😂 he was really a prophet.. he said it and it has happened 😂"

@trfalte wrote:

"Never thought in a million years I'd say this 'we miss you General Muhammadu Buhari, may your gentle soul rest in peace 🕊️'"

@ellisokoria reacted:

"Imagine say we dey miss Buhari chaiii,BOLA shame"

Israel DMW sparks reactions as he honours late President Muhammadu Buhari and criticises the political developments that follow his administration. Photo: israeldmw/buhari

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW attacks Okpebholo after Adeleke wins

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s personal aide, Israel DMW, criticised Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo following Ademola Adeleke’s re-election as Osun State governor on August 16, 2026.

Reacting to Adeleke’s victory on Instagram, Israel congratulated the governor and described Okpebholo as an illiterate who did not represent the people of Edo State.

His comments followed an earlier clash between Davido and Okpebholo, during which the singer shared the governor’s WAEC results online after he mocked Adeleke’s fondness for dancing.

Source: Legit.ng