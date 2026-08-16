Davido’s Aide Israel DMW Blasts Edo Governor After Adeleke Wins Osun Election
- Israel DMW, Davido's personal aide, publicly shamed Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo following Ademola Adeleke's re-election victory in Osun State
- INEC declared Governor Adeleke the winner of the August 15, 2026 governorship election, securing him another four-year term
- Davido had earlier clashed with the Edo governor after Monday Okpebholo mocked Adeleke for dancing ahead of the election
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Davido's personal aide, Israel DMW, has taken aim at Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo following the re-election of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on August 16, 2026.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke the winner of the August 15 governorship election, confirming his victory over the All Progressives Congress (APC), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other rival parties.
The incumbent governor will now serve a second four-year term.
Reacting to the news on his Instagram page on the same day, Israel shared a video capturing Davido's emotional response as his uncle was declared the winner.
Beyond the celebration, however, Israel used the moment to fire shots at Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, branding him an illiterate who does not reflect the character of the people of Edo.
"Congratulations to Senator Ademola Adeleke. Shame to purely starc illiterates from Edo State. They do not represent who we are in Edo," Israel wrote.
Davido's earlier feud with Governor Monday Okpebholo
Israel DMW was not alone in going after the Edo governor. Afrobeats superstar Davido had already entered the ring before election day, pushing back hard against those who ridiculed his uncle during the campaign period.
When Governor Okpebholo mocked Adeleke over his fondness for dancing, Davido responded by posting the governor's WAEC results on social media, a move widely seen as an attempt to embarrass him publicly.
At a rally, Davido also addressed Okpebholo directly, questioning why anyone would take issue with his uncle dancing while also taking a swipe at the governor's manner of speech.
Osun 2026 election: Faleke responds to Davido after the singer accused him of mounting pressure on INEC
The Grammy-nominated singer noted that he had seen enough money in his life that nothing could make his voice tremble anymore.
Check out Israel DMW's post shading Edo governor below:
Fans react to Israel DMW's post
Social media users flooded the comments section of Israel's post with their own takes on the victory:
@adaramolamary wrote:
"The love in the adeleke is just pure omo how I wish other families could learn from the adeleke family. Sew how they support each other. You can never hear someone is poor in the family they support each other."
@ibrahimdjiddou commented:
"Na now APC come to understand the meaning of the song, THEM GO FEEL IT by Davido 🤣🤣 Baddest congratulations 🎊 na man you be"
@miss_dennis1 reacted:
"Everything that makes David happy count me in I too love this man 😍😍😍"
@adeoye.jhummy stated:
"Walahi...Adeleke doesn't need to panic He absolutely delivered the first term, We the residents of Osun State can attest to this.....Ade Must Leke by all Means"
@sky_nation042 added:
"Davido too much ajeh! He singlehanded defeats 24Govnrs 😂"
Governor Adeleke prostrates before his sister after election Victory
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke was filmed prostrating before his elder sister, Chief Dr Modupeola Adeleke Sanni, during celebrations of his electoral victory.
The video, shared online on August 16, 2026, quickly went viral, resonating with Nigerians who admired the governor’s display of humility and respect.
Many viewers highlighted the gesture as a powerful reflection of Yoruba cultural values around seniority, family loyalty, and humility, often seen as rare among public figures.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.