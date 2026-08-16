Israel DMW, Davido's personal aide, publicly shamed Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo following Ademola Adeleke's re-election victory in Osun State

INEC declared Governor Adeleke the winner of the August 15, 2026 governorship election, securing him another four-year term

Davido had earlier clashed with the Edo governor after Monday Okpebholo mocked Adeleke for dancing ahead of the election

Davido's personal aide, Israel DMW, has taken aim at Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo following the re-election of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on August 16, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke the winner of the August 15 governorship election, confirming his victory over the All Progressives Congress (APC), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other rival parties.

The incumbent governor will now serve a second four-year term.

Israel DMW attacks Monday Okpebholo while celebrating Ademola Adeleke’s Osun State election victory. Photo: isrealdmw/he_mondayokpebholo/aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the news on his Instagram page on the same day, Israel shared a video capturing Davido's emotional response as his uncle was declared the winner.

Beyond the celebration, however, Israel used the moment to fire shots at Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, branding him an illiterate who does not reflect the character of the people of Edo.

"Congratulations to Senator Ademola Adeleke. Shame to purely starc illiterates from Edo State. They do not represent who we are in Edo," Israel wrote.

Davido's earlier feud with Governor Monday Okpebholo

Israel DMW was not alone in going after the Edo governor. Afrobeats superstar Davido had already entered the ring before election day, pushing back hard against those who ridiculed his uncle during the campaign period.

When Governor Okpebholo mocked Adeleke over his fondness for dancing, Davido responded by posting the governor's WAEC results on social media, a move widely seen as an attempt to embarrass him publicly.

At a rally, Davido also addressed Okpebholo directly, questioning why anyone would take issue with his uncle dancing while also taking a swipe at the governor's manner of speech.

The Grammy-nominated singer noted that he had seen enough money in his life that nothing could make his voice tremble anymore.

Check out Israel DMW's post shading Edo governor below:

Fans react to Israel DMW's post

Social media users flooded the comments section of Israel's post with their own takes on the victory:

@adaramolamary wrote:

"The love in the adeleke is just pure omo how I wish other families could learn from the adeleke family. Sew how they support each other. You can never hear someone is poor in the family they support each other."

@ibrahimdjiddou commented:

"Na now APC come to understand the meaning of the song, THEM GO FEEL IT by Davido 🤣🤣 Baddest congratulations 🎊 na man you be"

@miss_dennis1 reacted:

"Everything that makes David happy count me in I too love this man 😍😍😍"

@adeoye.jhummy stated:

"Walahi...Adeleke doesn't need to panic He absolutely delivered the first term, We the residents of Osun State can attest to this.....Ade Must Leke by all Means"

@sky_nation042 added:

"Davido too much ajeh! He singlehanded defeats 24Govnrs 😂"

Israel DMW calls out Monday Okpebholo after Ademola Adeleke secures victory in the Osun governorship election. Photo: isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Governor Adeleke prostrates before his sister after election Victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke was filmed prostrating before his elder sister, Chief Dr Modupeola Adeleke Sanni, during celebrations of his electoral victory.

The video, shared online on August 16, 2026, quickly went viral, resonating with Nigerians who admired the governor’s display of humility and respect.

Many viewers highlighted the gesture as a powerful reflection of Yoruba cultural values around seniority, family loyalty, and humility, often seen as rare among public figures.

Source: Legit.ng