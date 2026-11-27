Fuji legend Wasiu Alabi Pasuma marked his 59th birthday on November 27, 2026, with a warm message to his fans

King Saheed Osupa penned a deeply personal tribute reflecting on years of friendship and rivalry in Fuji music

Sule Alao Malaika joined the celebration with a playful gesture that had Pasuma in stitches in the comments

Fuji music royalty came together on social media on Friday, November 27, 2026, as King Saheed Osupa and Sulaimon Alao Malaika, popularly known as Sule Alao Malaika or KS1, took to Instagram to celebrate their colleague and friend Wasiu Alabi Pasuma on his 59th birthday.

The day kicked off with Pasuma himself setting a joyful tone.

Nigerian Fuji stars Saheed Osupa and Sule Alao Malaika honour Pasuma with special birthday tributes. Photo: kingsaheedosupa/officialpasuma/ks1malaika

Source: Instagram

The veteran singer posted a photo on his Instagram page, writing:

"59 YEARS OF GRACE, LOVE & ALUBARIKA! 🙏🏽👑 Alhamdulillah for life, growth and countless blessings. I'm grateful for how far Allah has brought me. The journey continues, and the best is yet to come. Happy Birthday to me! ❤️🎂"

The post drew an outpouring of love from across the Nigerian entertainment industry, with actor Portable Harejan, actress Laide Bakare, Afrobeats singer Small Doctor, skitmaker Broda Shaggi, actress Aisha Lawal and content creator Tunde Perry all flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Saheed Osupa's tribute to a lifelong brother, Pasuma

Within two hours, Saheed Osupa reposted Pasuma's picture and offered what may have been the most touching message of the day.

Reflecting on their shared history in Fuji music, Osupa wrote:

"Sometimes, people do not truly understand what we define as friendship. In the case of Ajibola Pasuma, it goes beyond the genuine friendship we built from our prime days as colleagues and friends. Whenever I look back at how far we have both come, and how often we have been on the lips of Fuji music lovers, carving our own niches in the same space with different styles and unique identities, I can only be grateful. You're indeed a friend and a brother. Happy birthday, Iba Waasi, Omo Iyawo Anobi @officialpasuma"

Pasuma responded warmly in the comments, writing:

"Jackie, Iba Sulia, Baba Akeemu 😍 I really appreciate you my brother ❤️❤️ Emi gigun ati alafia fun gbogbo wa 🙏🏼 May God be with you and your entire family. I dey with you 💯"

Sule Alao Malaika's playful birthday post to Pasuma

Sule Alao Malaika kept the energy going with his own tribute, adding a dose of humour alongside the warmth.

After wishing Pasuma good health, long life and continued success in music, he ended his post with a cheeky line:

"I bought you a new cordless microphone'' Oya take 🎤 😃😃 @officialpasuma"

Pasuma clearly found the joke irresistible and responded in the comments:

"Qibla of Fuji, we've been in this together for a very long time and it's for life ❤️ thank you, thank you, I really appreciate this 💯 CNN Alhaji, I go send Dejavu make he come collect the cordless microphone 😂"

The exchanges painted a picture of three legends who, despite years of competing for the same audience, have maintained bonds that run far deeper than music.

Check out Sule Alao Malaika's tribute to Pasuma in the Instagram post below:

Sule Alao Malaika celebrates Pasuma's 59th birthday with heartfelt wishes and a special gift. Photo: kingsaheedosupa/officialpasuma/ks1malaika

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare honours Pasuma and Ayefele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare attracted attention after a video showed her kneeling to greet Fuji musician Pasuma and gospel singer Yinka Ayefele at Idowu Santana’s Unlimited Music Concert in Ibadan on November 25, 2026.

The actress exchanged warm handshakes and pleasantries with the two entertainers, who responded with smiles, while many viewers described her gesture as a show of respect for elders and Yoruba culture.

The video drew praise from social media users, who commended her for observing the traditional greeting etiquette.

Source: Legit.ng