Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year

Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave

Oman also grants employees six days of paid emergency leave annually, which workers cannot give up

Oman guarantees workers a minimum of 30 days of fully paid annual leave each year, according to the country's labour regulations, with an additional six days set aside specifically for emergencies.

Under the rules, an employee's entitlement to annual leave is subject to the needs of the workplace, meaning an employer can schedule leave in a way that does not disrupt operations.

Oman labour law guarantees 30 days of paid annual leave and six days of paid emergency leave, protecting workers' rights and salary continuity. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: UGC

However, a worker must have been in employment for at least six months before becoming eligible to take that leave.

Oman's emergency leave rules

Beyond the standard annual leave, Omani labour law provides every employee with six days of emergency leave per year, also on full pay. The conditions and procedures governing how this leave is applied are set out through a resolution issued by the Minister responsible for labour matters.

One notable aspect of the emergency leave provision is that workers cannot voluntarily give it up. The right is protected, meaning an employee cannot be pressured or persuaded to waive it, regardless of workplace circumstances.

What workers in Oman should know

Both leave entitlements are tied directly to salary continuity, ensuring that employees do not lose income while away from work during their authorised leave periods.

For workers in Oman, particularly the large community of Nigerian and other African expatriates employed in the country, understanding these entitlements is important for knowing their rights on the job.

The six-month qualifying period for annual leave means that newer employees should plan accordingly, while the non-waivable nature of emergency leave offers additional protection in unforeseen personal situations.

Fees for 9 jobs hiring foreigners in Oman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oman's Ministry of Labour published the official fees attached to its Special Work Permits system, setting out what employers must pay to bring foreign workers into the country across nine distinct job categories.

Source: Legit.ng