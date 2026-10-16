Oman Sets Minimum Annual and Emergency Leave Holiday for Workers
- Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year
- Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave
- Oman also grants employees six days of paid emergency leave annually, which workers cannot give up
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Oman guarantees workers a minimum of 30 days of fully paid annual leave each year, according to the country's labour regulations, with an additional six days set aside specifically for emergencies.
Under the rules, an employee's entitlement to annual leave is subject to the needs of the workplace, meaning an employer can schedule leave in a way that does not disrupt operations.
However, a worker must have been in employment for at least six months before becoming eligible to take that leave.
Oman's emergency leave rules
Beyond the standard annual leave, Omani labour law provides every employee with six days of emergency leave per year, also on full pay. The conditions and procedures governing how this leave is applied are set out through a resolution issued by the Minister responsible for labour matters.
One notable aspect of the emergency leave provision is that workers cannot voluntarily give it up. The right is protected, meaning an employee cannot be pressured or persuaded to waive it, regardless of workplace circumstances.
What workers in Oman should know
Both leave entitlements are tied directly to salary continuity, ensuring that employees do not lose income while away from work during their authorised leave periods.
For workers in Oman, particularly the large community of Nigerian and other African expatriates employed in the country, understanding these entitlements is important for knowing their rights on the job.
The six-month qualifying period for annual leave means that newer employees should plan accordingly, while the non-waivable nature of emergency leave offers additional protection in unforeseen personal situations.
Fees for 9 jobs hiring foreigners in Oman
Legit.ng earlier reported that Oman's Ministry of Labour published the official fees attached to its Special Work Permits system, setting out what employers must pay to bring foreign workers into the country across nine distinct job categories.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.