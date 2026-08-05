Davido reacted immediately when his aide Israel DMW made a comment about baddies during a TikTok livestream

The exchange between Davido and Israel DMW took place aboard a private jet, with Davido turning the camera on his aide

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, many referencing Davido's wife Chioma in their responses

Davido's reaction to a comment from his long-time aide Israel DMW has got people talking online, after a clip from a TikTok livestream went viral.

The video, recorded inside Davido's private jet, shows the music star engaging with viewers while seated in the cabin, sunglasses on and in good spirits.

Davido and Israel DMW entertain fans during a TikTok livestream with a playful exchange aboard a private jet. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The moment that caught everyone's attention came when Israel DMW, dressed in a green tracksuit, casually told his boss that TikTok was the place to find "baddies."

Davido did not hold back. He erupted into laughter before calling out his aide directly.

"Menh. Shut up. Are you stupid? This niqqa is wild. Make I show your face, make dem know say na you talk am," Davido said, before pointing the camera at Israel.

Rather than backing down, Israel doubled down on his comment, saying:

"Na there everything dey, everything, the dots," doubling down on his original point about attractive women on the platform.

Israel DMW's comment sparks online buzz

Israel DMW has been one of Davido's most recognisable aides for years, regularly accompanying the artist on trips and public outings.

The pair's easy rapport has often been captured on social media, but this particular exchange landed differently with fans.

Many viewers found the moment amusing, but others used it as an opportunity to weigh in on Davido's personal life, with several comments pointing towards his wife, Chioma.

Watch the exchange between Davido and Israel DMW below:

Fans react to Davido's response after Israel mentioned where to find baddies

Here are some of the reactions:

@millie_kash2 wrote:

"Make iya ibeji hold am first… he go explain tire"

@bwsbird commented:

"It's intentional jare.. the more the dragging the better.. New album out and needs controversies.."

@bigswankky said:

"He go explain to Chioma tire for call today"

@pheluzee reacted:

"No be same David wey same make Kolu no dey carry woman "

@Only1Somzy commented:

"That guy wahala too much"

@pheluzee said:

"No be same David wey same make Kolu no dey carry woman"

@FaveLegend added:

"he still carries baddies"

Davido responds to Israel DMW's comment during a TikTok livestream as fans react to their exchange on a private jet. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks on bond with his PA, Lati

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido opened up about the deep bond he shares with his longtime personal assistant, Lateef Abiola, popularly known as Lati.

The Afrobeats star revealed that Lati, once a staff member under his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, became a pivotal figure in his journey, sneaking him out at night to recording studios when his father was asleep.

Those secret studio trips laid the foundation for Davido’s career, with Lati later becoming his trusted aide, A&R executive, and even serving as best man at his 2024 wedding to Chioma, a woman he introduced to Davido during their university days.

Source: Legit.ng