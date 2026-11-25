Tolu Odukoya took the stage at Bishop Mike Okonkwo's church during the Kingdom Life World Conference on Tuesday

Her ministration came days after Bishop Okonkwo made a surprise visit to Fountain of Life Church to address the ongoing leadership crisis

Supporters and followers flooded the comments with prayers and words of encouragement for the associate pastor

Tolu Odukoya stepped into the spotlight on Tuesday, November 24, ministering at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) headquarters during the Kingdom Life World Conference, and the timing has not gone unnoticed.

The pastor and gospel minister shared the moment on Instagram, describing it as "the great privilege of ministering" and reflecting on the mercy of God as her central message.

Tolu Odukoya sings at Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s TREM conference. Credit: toluijogun/trem

Source: Instagram

"The mercy of God speaks louder than our mistakes, louder than our past, and louder than the lies of the devil," she wrote, adding a prayer for divine intervention on behalf of her followers.

Fountain of Life Church crisis looms large

Tolu's public appearance at TREM carries added weight given the turbulence surrounding Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, where she serves as associate pastor under her brother, Jimmy Odukoya, who is the church's senior pastor. The congregation has been gripped by a leadership controversy involving the two siblings for more than two weeks.

Just days before Tolu's ministration at the conference, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, the founder of TREM, made a surprise visit to Fountain of Life Church. He told the congregation that the Holy Spirit had prompted him to attend, and urged members not to take sides in the dispute, choosing instead to bless and pray over the church during a difficult period.

Tolu Odukoya is the daughter of the late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, a beloved Nigerian gospel minister whose legacy continues to draw deep emotion from those who knew her. Several commenters noted that Tolu's ministration brought back memories of her mother.

Tolu Odukoya takes the stage at TREM after Bishop Mike Okonkwo's visit. Credit: toluijogun

Source: Instagram

Fans rally behind Tolu Odukoya

The post drew an outpouring of support from followers on Facebook, though not without a few pointed words as well.

Olutola Iyanda said:

"This song always reminds me of Pastor Bimbo's service of song. The memories of the righteous are blessed indeed. Love you so much PT🤗❤️"

Emmanuel Nwosisi commented:

"Bishop is a true father to the Odukoya's"

Kolawole Olayemi wrote:

"Pastor Tolu miiii, God bless you. No shaking keep moving"

Oluwasemilogo John Oluwatosin added:

"Pastor Tolu, the Lord will keeps you strong."

Uchechi Chiefo Ajayiosho shared:

"God bless you Pastor Tolu. May God's Mercy also continue to say No on your behalf, your siblings and the church in Jesus Mighty Name Amen 🙏."

Not all reactions were solely supportive. Lara Fagbo wrote:

"Reconcile your differences with your brother. Let God lead and not your flesh."

The video of Tolu Odukoya's ministration at Bishop Okonkwo's church is below:

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng