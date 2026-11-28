SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo has promised to reduce petrol prices to N200 per litre without subsidy if elected president in 2027

He said his government would achieve this by ending corruption in the petroleum sector while ensuring NNPC remains profitable

Adebayo also promised to boost agriculture, develop Nasarawa's mineral resources and create jobs for Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has pledged to bring petrol prices down to N200 per litre if elected president in 2027, promising Nigerians cheaper fuel without government subsidies.

Adebayo said his administration would achieve the proposed price reduction by ending corruption in the petroleum sector, insisting that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) could sell petrol at the rate while still making a profit.

N200 Per Litre: Presidential candidate Vows to Crash Petrol Price without fuel subsidy

Source: UGC

“We will give you petrol for N200 per litre without subsidy. We will sell it for N200, and NNPC will still make a profit because we will stop funding corruption,” he declared.

He made the promise on Friday during an SDP town hall meeting attended by party leaders, candidates and supporters in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The presidential hopeful said the N200 petrol proposal formed part of his party's economic programme aimed at reducing the cost of living and easing the financial pressure on households and businesses.

Adebayo promises cheaper petrol, economic reforms

Beyond reducing petrol prices, Adebayo pledged to address poverty, insecurity, unemployment and other economic challenges facing the country.

He said tackling corruption and ensuring more efficient management of public resources would be central to his administration's plans.

The SDP candidate also called on Nigerians to use the 2027 general election to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that citizens must take action rather than limit their opposition to criticism.

“A bad government does not go by you abusing it. A bad government does not go by you shouting. A government goes by you voting it out,” he said.

He further questioned whether Nigeria's resources and political power would remain concentrated among a privileged group or serve the interests of ordinary citizens.

SDP candidate outlines plans for agriculture, mining

Adebayo also highlighted the agricultural potential of Nasarawa and neighbouring states, arguing that the region could become a major food production hub.

He said Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory had the capacity to produce enough food to serve Nigeria and other African countries.

“Nasarawa alone can feed Nigeria. Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory have the capacity to feed the whole of Africa,” he said.

N200 Per Litre: Presidential candidate Vows to Crash Petrol Price without fuel subsidy

Source: UGC

On mining, he promised to develop Nasarawa's deposits of gold, coal, lithium and copper to create employment and improve economic opportunities for host communities.

He added that an SDP government would provide employment opportunities for Nigerians, including people living with disabilities.

Source: Legit.ng