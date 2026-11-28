Canada's immigration authority outlined a series of steps applicants must follow to keep their applications on track

The guidance covers everything from document submission and photo requirements to payment confirmation and family declarations

Failing to follow even one of the listed steps could slow down or stall an application entirely

Canada's immigration authority has released practical guidance to help applicants complete their submissions correctly and avoid unnecessary hold-ups during processing.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the advice for anyone going through the immigration application process, covering key steps from the moment of submission through to receiving a final decision.

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How to submit a complete IRCC application

IRCC advised applicants to use the online portal wherever possible, as paper-based submissions tend to take longer.

Every question on the form must be answered in full, and applicants should write "N/A" for any section that does not apply to them rather than leaving it blank.

All required supporting documents must be included with the application from the outset.

Any documents that are not written in English or French must be accompanied by certified translations. IRCC cautioned that incomplete document packages are one of the most common reasons for processing delays.

Applicants should submit only the documents that have been specifically requested and avoid sending originals unless the instructions say otherwise.

Photo submissions must meet IRCC's official requirements exactly, as incorrect photos are a frequent source of delays.

Other key steps before hitting submit

The authority also reminded applicants to declare all family members on their forms, including those who are not planning to move to Canada.

Contact details must be accurate and up to date so that applicants do not miss any communication from IRCC during the review period.

Before submitting, applicants must ensure their application carries both a signature and a date. The correct payment amount and accepted payment method should also be confirmed in advance of submission.

Once an application is in progress, IRCC urged applicants to respond quickly to any requests for additional information, as slow responses can stall the process significantly.

Source: Legit.ng