FCT Minister Nyesom Wike publicly admitted that he worked against his own party's candidate in the 2024 Edo State governorship election

Wike said a cross-party alliance between PDP and APC elements played a decisive role in the outcome of the September 2024 poll

The minister explained his personal motive for opposing Asue Ighodalo despite acknowledging him as a good candidate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has openly admitted that he worked against Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 2024 Edo State governorship election.

The former Rivers state governor said he had no regrets about the decision to work against Ighodalo.

Wike admits working against PDP’s Asue Ighodalo in Edo’s 2024 governorship election. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike made the admission at a stakeholders' meeting of the rainbow coalition in Abuja, where he argued that political alliances had shaped key electoral outcomes across Nigeria.

Wike's role in Edo election

According to the minister, a coalition of PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC) figures worked together to ensure that former Edo governor Godwin Obaseki could not install a political successor of his choice.

APC candidate Monday Okpebholo went on to defeat Ighodalo in the poll, ending Obaseki's influence over the state's political direction.

"In the last election that took place in Edo State, the victory was as a result of the coalition between the legacy of PDP and the APC," Wike said. "We had to work together to make sure that the former governor, Governor Obaseki, did not produce his successor. And that is the truth. I was behind it, and I don't have any regrets about it."

Wike, a PDP member who serves in President Bola Tinubu's administration, said the result showed how political actors could cooperate across party lines when they shared a common goal. He added that both Okpebholo and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the former Edo governor who represents Edo North, could confirm the role the alliance played.

"Senator Adams Oshiomhole will also attest to the fact that it was that coalition that helped us defeat the PDP, even though I'm a member of it," he said.

Why Wike turned down Ighodalo

The minister said his opposition to Ighodalo was not personal. He described the former bank managing director as a capable candidate and revealed that Ighodalo visited his residence more than three times to seek his backing before the election.

Despite those meetings, Wike said he refused to offer support because backing Ighodalo would, in his view, effectively return Obaseki to power through a proxy.

"He came to my house more than three times. I said, 'Listen, you're a good candidate, but for this election, I'm sorry, because this election is between us and the man who is bringing you, called Obaseki, an ungrateful person, so returning you is like bringing him back, so I'm sorry. You have to fail,' and he failed," Wike said.

The minister insisted the Edo contest was proof that political coalitions remain a powerful force in Nigerian elections, regardless of formal party membership.

Wike argues that Ighodalo's victory would bring Obaseki back to power. Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo

Source: Facebook

Wike mentions governor his coalition has produced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike spoke openly about the political alliance that shaped the outcome of the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

The former Rivers State governor claimed that APC and PDP elements worked together to block the incumbent governor from choosing his successor.

Wike argued that political rivals can set aside their differences when they share a common goal.

Source: Legit.ng