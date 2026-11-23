An alleged victim has come forward with a disturbing account of how Prophet Uebert Angel exposed himself to her during a video call

The woman claimed she was drawn into Angel's circle through a prophecy and later entered a relationship with his brother at age 19

She alleged that Angel and fellow prophet Shepard Bushiri were involved in a pattern of exchanging and exploiting women within their ministries

A viral Instagram recording has thrust Prophet Uebert Angel back into controversy, with an alleged victim sharing graphic details of what she claims she experienced within his church circle.

The audio, shared in a reel posted on Monday, 23 November 2026, features a woman recounting how Angel allegedly called her completely unclad and was engaged in a bedroom act during the call.

A voice note allegedly belonging to Uebert Angel's brother's lover has surfaced online, sharing what the cleric did. Photo credit@uebertangel

Source: Instagram

She described freezing entirely and being unable to respond or move in the moment.

Uebert Angel: How the alleged raising began

According to the woman, her alleged introduction to Angel's inner circle began in Zimbabwe, where she was active in church and passionate about entrepreneurship. She claimed Angel's personal assistant, identified only as Ricky, approached her at the South African branch of the ministry to request her phone number. Angel then reportedly gave her a prophecy about her future success.

She claims the communication that followed started innocuously but eventually shifted, with Angel allegedly asking her to recommend women from the congregation as potential companions and later sending explicit messages via Telegram. She alleged that the app was deliberately used because it allowed messages to disappear, leaving no trace.

The woman also claimed to have entered a relationship with Angel's brother, who was in his 40s at the time she was 19, and that this connection gave her access to Angel's home and social circle.

Uebert Angel has continued to trend following allegations about him. Photo credit@uebertangel

Source: Instagram

She alleged that Angel and Prophet Shepard Bushiri operated a system in which the two men shared women they were involved with, describing it as part of their rituals.

Pattern of alleged abuse and foundation for victims

After relocating to Ireland and speaking with other women who shared similar experiences, the woman said she began recognising a wider pattern. She claimed Angel's victims included both men and women and that his wife was reportedly aware of his behaviour.

The narrator of the reel, speaking on behalf of the Enlightened Tribe Foundation, urged any victim of church abuse to reach out to their organisation for free professional counselling. He also suggested in the Instagram video that Angel's proximity to political figures and his ambassadorial appointment around 2020 or 2021 was a deliberate attempt to build immunity from accountability.

Here is the Instagram voice note of the alleged victim of the cleric:

What people are saying

@alberto_basstz wrote:

"This world "

@petrowayohana commented:

"Strategic spiritual warfare for the church and from here we can know those who calls themselves Christians while they are not"

@advocate_allison_e stated:

"Without any proof or verification, you are readily accepting these stories as fact. It is unfortunate how quickly people celebrate the downfall of a prominent religious leader."

Pastor Chris names individuals who made the church's EV cars

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Oyakhilome publicly credited Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk during the unveiling of Christ Embassy's Tsion electric vehicles.

The Christ Embassy founder promised to reveal more details about the collaboration in November, leaving fans and critics buzzing.

A video of the moment emerged online on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and quickly sparked debate about faith and commercialisation.

Source: Legit.ng