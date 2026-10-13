Primate Elijah Ayodele warned that APC's chances in the 2027 presidential election are shakier than the party believes

The cleric said a Tinubu loss could alter Nigeria's entire electoral process in ways that would take a long time to settle

Ayodele noted that Tinubu still holds key advantages heading into the election despite growing opposition pressure

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned that President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is far from guaranteed, adding that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is dangerously confident heading into a contest it may not win.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 13, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele told Legit.ng that many people would be left in shock if the president fails to secure a second term.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu and the APC against overconfidence as the 2027 presidential election approaches. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The cleric said:

"APC victory is shaking, but they don't believe anyone can defeat them, and Tinubu doesn't see beyond the presidency. A lot of people will cry if he loses the election. It will be unbelievable and painful to so many. If Tinubu loses the election, it can change the electoral process in Nigeria."

Ayodele's warning on Tinubu's prospects

Ayodele said the consequences of a presidential defeat would send a jolt through the country that could take a very long time to absorb, describing the potential outcome as an unimaginable development. He also suggested that such a loss could fundamentally reshape how elections are conducted in Nigeria.

Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election with roughly 35% of the vote, while opposition candidates together pulled in about 60%. The figures reflect a fragmented contest, and analysts have noted that the opposition's ability to unite behind a single candidate remains its biggest obstacle ahead of 2027.

2027 election: What the opposition faces

Peter Obi, who left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and was ratified as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, and Atiku Abubakar, who emerged as the ADC candidate after winning the party's primary on May 27, 2026, both command loyal followings that have historically proved difficult to bring together on one ticket.

These rival ambitions weaken the opposition's overall position, and President Tinubu retains clear structural advantages going into the next election cycle.

Tinubu’s incumbency and the APC’s nationwide political network are seen as key advantages ahead of the 2027 election, amid divisions within the opposition. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

As a veteran political operator, Tinubu benefits from the weight of incumbency and a party machine that stretches deep into Nigeria's states and local governments.

Nigeria has seen an incumbent president lose a presidential election only once. That was in 2015, when Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat to the late Muhammadu Buhari following a merger of opposition forces that formed a united front capable of challenging the ruling party.

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng