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Abu Dhabi Releases List of 7 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Its 10-Year Golden Visa
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Abu Dhabi Releases List of 7 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Its 10-Year Golden Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Abu Dhabi has published the full list of foreigners who qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa on its official website
  • The long-term residence permit covers seven categories, ranging from investors and scientists to frontline workers and humanitarian pioneers
  • Golden Visa holders can sponsor their spouse, children of any age, and an unlimited number of domestic staff under the scheme

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Abu Dhabi has officially outlined which foreigners are eligible to apply for its 10-year Golden Visa, publishing the full criteria on the emirate's official government website.

The long-term residence permit is designed to attract and retain foreign talent by offering a stable base from which holders can build their lives in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi identifies foreigners who can obtain its 10-year Golden Visa
Abu Dhabi names foreign nationals eligible for its 10-year residence visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

People eligible for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa

According to the official website, the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa is described as

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"a long-term residence permit offering benefits to foreign talents, allowing them to prosper in the emirate of Abu Dhabi."

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The emirate has confirmed the following seven groups of foreign nationals as eligible applicants:

  1. Investors
  2. Entrepreneurs
  3. Brilliant talents
  4. Scientists
  5. Outstanding students
  6. Pioneers of humanitarian work
  7. Frontline workers

Notably, the scheme carries no age or nationality restrictions, meaning applicants from across the world can apply regardless of where they are from or how old they are.

What are Golden Visa holders entitled to?

Foreigners who are approved for the visa from outside the UAE are first issued a six-month entry permit. During that period, they are required to convert the temporary visa into a full residency permit, giving them time to explore opportunities and settle into the emirate before formalising their stay.

Once granted, the benefits extend well beyond the individual holder. The official website states that "Golden Visa holders can include the spouse and children irrespective of their age, sponsorship of domestic support services staff without restrictions on the number of employees, and many more benefits."

Read also

Dubai lists 3 categories of foreigners who qualify for its 10-year Blue Visa

This means holders can bring their entire household under the visa, including adult children and as many domestic workers as needed, without facing the usual sponsorship caps that apply to standard UAE residents.

UAE sets income thresholds for residency permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had specified the minimum monthly earnings foreigners need to qualify for residency permit.

Under the requirements, applicants must earn AED 3,000 per month if their employers provide accommodation, while those paying for their own housing must earn at least AED 4,000 monthly.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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