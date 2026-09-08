A video from Davido's Afro Plus Festival performance in Maryland captured an awkward moment involving Cubana Chiefpriest and Chioma

Chiefpriest was stopped at the backstage entry point while Chioma was waved through into the restricted area

The clip went viral and sparked a wave of reactions from fans who couldn't agree on what actually happened

A concert video from the Afro Plus Festival in Maryland has set social media alight after it appeared to show Cubana Chiefpriest getting turned away at the backstage entrance while escorting Davido's wife, Chioma.

The festival took place at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, USA, on 4 September 2026, and what was meant to be a routine moment quickly became the talk of the internet.

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest is bounced at Davido’s concert. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Chiefpriest is seen walking hand-in-hand with Chioma towards the backstage area. When the pair reached the restricted entry point, security allowed Chioma through but stopped Chiefpriest from going any further.

The clip ends with the socialite standing at the barrier, watching Chioma disappear into the backstage zone without him.

Watch the moment Chiefpriest was stopped at the backstage entrance:

Fans Divided Over What Really Happened to Cubana Chiefpriest

The clip spread quickly online, with viewers split on how to interpret the scene. Some found the moment genuinely comical, while others argued that Chiefpriest had simply been escorting Chioma to the entry point before handing her over to backstage staff, and that no actual embarrassment occurred.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@mariama_deboss wrote:

"Una get eye issues? Abi una just like to view things how u want to view it? U see say he handed her over but u just had to say that for views yh?"

@is40rael commented:

"He handover chi to them to take her to stage una d mugu"

@animashaun0001 reacted:

"See as she leave ham 😂😂😂"

@demola_lanre said:

"Tight settings."

@davidopolice__ replied:

"@demola_lanre very tight 😂."

@uchnemensis wrote:

"You can't grab another man's wife hand like that nah. Una don dey leave Una values ooh."

@a.s_musteee added:

"Na him stop by him seff o"

Cubana Chiefpriest trends after surprising encounter at Davido’s concert. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng