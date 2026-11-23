Gospel singer Frank Edwards disclosed that promoters once approached him with a life-changing financial offer tied to a condition about his music

The offer came shortly after he travelled to South Africa to shoot the video for his song Beautiful, and left him deeply conflicted

Frank Edwards said he turned to his mother for guidance after the financial prospects of the deal became overwhelming

Gospel singer Frank Edwards has opened up about a career-defining moment in which he turned down a deal that, by his own estimate, could have made him wealthy enough to own three private jets.

Edwards shared the account during a concert ministration, with footage from the event circulating on X on November 21, 2026.

Frank Edwards shares how his mother's intervention helped him turn down a life-changing offer that tests his Christian faith. Photo: frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

The singer said the temptation came disguised as a legitimate business opportunity, warning his audience that not all compromises look obviously wrong at first glance.

"I've met people, I've seen people. Sir, I have been tempted. I have travelled, I have been tempted, and I've seen opportunities. These opportunities don't look like you want to do evil. That's why you have to be very careful," he said.

The deal that shook Frank Edwards' faith

The proposal arrived shortly after he visited South Africa to film the music video for his song Beautiful.

Promoters told him they were willing to distribute his music to a global audience, but with one condition: he had to remove the name of Jesus from his songs and replace it with God, arguing that the name Jesus would alienate too many listeners.

"We can only distribute your music to a global audience if you remove Jesus and replace it with God because the name Jesus will offend many people. So, if you want to reach many people, you need to remove it and put God in its place. It still means the same thing," they told him.

Frank Edwards admitted that the theological closeness of the two names, combined with the staggering financial reward on offer, left him genuinely torn. At his lowest point of confusion, he phoned his mother.

"At some point, I really got confused because the offer was something else. Then, I called my mum," he recalled.

His mother did not let him finish explaining before she responded. She addressed him by his native name, which he said was always a signal that something serious was at stake, then told him to remove his slippers and flee the situation immediately. He obeyed her without hesitation.

Frank Edwards recounts how he resists pressure to change the name of Jesus in his songs for international music distribution. Photo: frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

God's tenfold promise to Frank Edwards

After walking away from the deal, Frank Edwards said he felt God reassured him that the sacrifice would not go unrewarded.

"But when I did that, God said to me, 'Because you did not fall for this temptation, whatever these people promised you, I'll give you times ten of it,'" he said.

The gospel minister also recalled a 2017 teaching in which he believed God showed him that a bold, unconventional generation of gospel music ministers was coming, one that people would try to suppress but ultimately could not stop.

"God told me that a generation was coming that would be rugged, that would not understand religion. They were going to be crazy with their music. People would try to stop them, but they would be unstoppable," he said.

Watch Frank Edwards speak in the X video below:

Nathaniel Bassey recounts childhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey shared how his family’s financial collapse and the deaths of his parents and mentor shaped his life.

He recalled turning to music gigs and church services during the difficult period, adding that the losses once made him feel his life was over despite his personal encounter with Christ.

Bassey shared his story to encourage people facing difficult times, insisting that Jesus could change their circumstances and urging them not to lose hope.

Source: Legit.ng