Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (retd.) wrote an open letter to Katsina Governor Dikko Radda demanding action over the Emir of Daura

A video that went viral on social media reportedly shows the traditional ruler behaving inappropriately towards a white female tourist

The former military governor warned that if the allegations are confirmed after investigation, the emir should be deposed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Daura, Katsina State - A former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (retd.), on Monday, November 23, publicly called on Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda to suspend the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, following allegations of sexual misconduct against a foreign female tourist.

As reported by Daily Trust, Umar made the demand through an open letter to the governor after a video began spreading on social media that reportedly shows the traditional ruler engaging in sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a white female visitor.

Abubakar Dangiwa Umar calls on Katsina Governor Dikko Radda to suspend the Emir of Daura over sexual misconduct allegations made by a foreign tourist. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Umar demands immediate suspension of emir

In the letter, Umar urged Radda to suspend the emir without delay, pending a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations. He was clear that such a move should not be taken as a verdict against the traditional ruler.

Daily Nigerian quoted Umar as saying:

"Such suspension should not be construed as a declaration of guilt. Rather, it would demonstrate that no individual, irrespective of age, status or traditional authority, is above accountability."

He argued that the position of an emir carries deep moral, cultural and historical weight, and that anyone holding the title is expected to show restraint and exemplary conduct at all times. The alleged behaviour, he added, if confirmed, would amount to a direct abuse of the dignity and responsibilities tied to the traditional institution.

Umar also said the incident had already raised questions about public confidence in traditional leadership, noting what he described as earlier reports of alleged misuse of authority by the same emir.

Abubakar Dangiwa Umar insists the Emir of Daura should be deposed if an investigation establishes the sexual misconduct allegations against him as true. Photo credit: Abdullahi Musa

Source: Facebook

Umar demands emir's removal if guilty

Furthermore, the former governor warned that if the investigation established the allegations as true, the emir should be deposed without hesitation. He appealed to the Katsina State government to act promptly before the matter caused further damage to the reputation of traditional institutions in the state.

Umar stressed that suspending the emir ahead of an inquiry would also protect the integrity of the Daura Emirate by allowing authorities to gather facts without interference or undue influence from the subject of the investigation.

He cautioned that the continued relevance of traditional rulership across Nigeria depends heavily on the character and conduct of those entrusted with such leadership, adding that allowing the matter to drift without action risked deepening public cynicism about the role of traditional institutions.

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Daura Emirate probes viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State commenced a review of a viral video in which a Polish tourist, Mirka Czee, accused the Emir of Daura of inappropriately touching her during a visit to his palace.

The council, through its spokesperson, Ibrahim Daura, said it was examining the footage to establish its authenticity and determine whether it had been manipulated or artificially generated.

The development comes as Czee, who uses the Instagram handle @beduinqa, has reiterated her allegation in a series of posts, explaining why she decided to make the incident public and describing its emotional effect on her.

Source: Legit.ng