Qatar's Third National Development Strategy targets skilled workers making up 46% of the workforce by 2030

The plan covers key sectors including energy, manufacturing, tourism, technology, and logistics

Several job specialities are seeing rising demand as Qatar pushes to diversify its economy beyond oil

Qatar is pushing hard to build a more varied economy, and that drive is creating strong demand for skilled workers across several sectors in 2026.

The country's Third National Development Strategy for 2024 to 2030 sets a clear target: raise the share of skilled workers among all employees to 46% while also lifting productivity and overall economic growth.

Qatar's economic diversification strategy fuels demand for skilled workers across engineering, energy, tourism, and logistics sectors. Photo credit: Qatar

Source: UGC

That goal is shaping what employers across Qatar are looking for right now, with technical knowledge and hands-on experience ranking among the most valued assets in the job market.

Top jobs Qatar companies need in 2026

Here are the five most in-demand job specialities in Qatar this year:

1. Construction and Infrastructure Engineering

Qatar's ongoing investment in infrastructure continues to drive demand for engineers and construction professionals.

Projects tied to urban development, transport networks, and public facilities keep this sector among the busiest in the country.

2. Oil and Gas Industry

Despite efforts to diversify, the energy sector remains a major employer.

Qatar is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, and the sector continues to need skilled technical workers across drilling, refining, and project management functions.

3. Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

Manufacturing and industrial development are key pillars of Qatar's diversification plan.

Mechanical and electrical engineers with practical experience are in demand across both established energy operations and newer industrial facilities.

4. Service sector

Tourism is a growing priority under Qatar's development strategy, and that growth is pushing demand for workers in hospitality, retail, healthcare, and customer-facing roles.

The country has been actively building its capacity to attract international visitors.

5. Transportation, warehousing and logistics

Qatar's ambitions in trade and logistics are expanding, with investments in ports, warehousing facilities, and supply chain infrastructure.

Workers with experience in freight management, distribution, and transport operations are increasingly sought after.

What Qatar's strategy means for job seekers

The Third National Development Strategy signals that Qatar is not simply filling vacancies but deliberately reshaping its workforce.

The 46% skilled worker target reflects a broader push to move away from low-skilled labour dependency and towards an economy built on expertise. For professionals in the sectors listed above, the conditions in Qatar's job market in 2026 are particularly favourable.

Monthly allowances employers must pay workers for food

Legit.ng earlier reported that employers in Qatar are required to support workers with accommodation and food benefits in line with local legal requirements. These provisions are designed to help ensure employees receive essential support for their living needs.

Source: Legit.ng