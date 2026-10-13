Evel Donato has accused Big Brother producers of exploiting Amber Siyavus’ emotional struggles while she was trying to get clean during the reality show

The season eight winner said he contacted Amber after she left rehab for drug addiction, offering encouragement and support

Amber died on October 9, 2026, at the age of 46, but her cause of death remains pending, despite Donato’s speculation about a possible overuse

The death of Big Brother season eight contestant Amber Siyavus has prompted former co-star Donato to speak about her reported addiction struggles and the circumstances surrounding her time on the reality show.

In an Instagram post, Donato, who won the 2007 season, criticised the programme for allegedly exploiting Amber’s emotional vulnerability while she was attempting to overcome her addiction.

Evel Donato accuses Big Brother producers of exploiting Amber Siyavus’ emotional struggles while she was trying to get clean during the reality show. Photos: Evel Donato/Amber Siyavus.

Source: Instagram

“It always bothered me how the show exploited her mesed up emotional state while she was getting clean on the show,” he wrote.

Amber, who was 46, died on October 9, 2026. Her death was confirmed by the Clark County medical examiner in Nevada, but officials have yet to establish the cause.

Amber's former co-star recounts their last contact

The Big Brother winner also shared details of his last interaction with Amber, saying she had recently left rehabilitation for drug addiction when he reached out to her on Facebook.

He explained that he wanted to encourage her to remain sober and offered to help if she needed anything.

According to Donato, Amber responded politely, although she appeared somewhat dismissive, which he said he understood.

He said he had not spoken to her since shortly after the show but occasionally checked her Facebook page.

Reflecting on her death, Donato speculated that she might have died from an overuse. However, this remains unconfirmed, as the official cause of death is still pending.

Read Donato's Facebook post on Siyanus here:

Reactions trail Donato's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Rob Postuma

"ED, that's so very sad to hear. That said, I hope you're wrong & she's just retreated from public interactions with people. I've known a few people who are in & out of rehab who occasionally, just disappear.. I hope that's all it is for Amber though inside - I know she's probably gone. Peace and condolences to all her loved ones"

Angel Marie Lafountain wrote:

"Awww. She added me just after she got out of rehab, I loved her love for her daughter who she can now spend eternity with! She unfriended me after a while when she stopped being so open. Poor amber. Thank you for taking the time to recognize her. - Just a fan of you both."

Evel Donato says he contacted Amber Siyavus after she left rehab for drug addiction, offering encouragement and support. Photo: Amber Siyavus.

Source: Instagram

Elena Jessica dies after BBL surgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica’s death following complications from a second BBL surgery.

Her sister said Elena endured severe pain, a serious infection, and costly treatment before she died, while the family accused the clinic of abandoning her.

The reports of her death sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng