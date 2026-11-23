Nigerian Military Kills 37 Terrorists, Destroys Four Vehicles In Week-Long Operation
- The Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out six precision strikes across five locations in Borno State between November 16 and 23
- Targets included terrorist vehicles, a suspected IED assembly site, and a staging area where militants were preparing to attack military positions
- The military said intelligence-led surveillance tracked terrorist movements across Monguno, Marte, and Kukawa local government areas throughout the week
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Borno State - Nigeria's military has confirmed the killing of 37 terrorists and the destruction of four vehicles following a week-long series of air operations across Borno State, carried out between November 16 and 23, 2026.
The Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North-East), operating under Operation HADIN KAI, conducted six precision strikes across five locations during the period.
As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Captain Mohammed Goni, the Acting Media Information Officer at the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North-East), detailed the operations in a statement released on Monday, November 23, 2026.
According to Goni, all strikes were intelligence-led and backed by continuous Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance activity.
The targeted locations included areas within Monguno Local Government Area, Kerenoa and Fage in Marte Local Government Area, and the Tumbuma Baba general area of Kukawa Local Government Area.
Strikes in Monguno and Arina Chiki
The operations began on November 16 when intelligence reports flagged a group of roughly 40 terrorists moving north-east of Monguno, apparently heading towards troop positions.
A pre-emptive strike was launched, and a subsequent Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that 10 terrorists were killed and several others wounded.
The following day, surveillance over Arina Chiki identified militants at a staging area believed to be in preparation for an assault on military defensive positions.
A precision strike destroyed the targeted building, with no further movement recorded at the location afterwards.
Vehicle Strikes and IED Disruption
On November 20, surveillance assets spotted two terrorist vehicles near a tree in Kerenoa. Both were destroyed in a single precision strike.
Separately on the same day, an Intelligence, Surveillance and Target Acquisition asset located a vehicle at a suspected improvised explosive device assembly site in the Fage area.
The vehicle was destroyed in a strike that the military said disrupted plans to plant explosives along routes used by troops.
The final operation took place on November 23 in the Tumbuma Baba general area, where surveillance tracked terrorist movements after intelligence flagged activity in the zone.
A precision strike destroyed a vehicle, and two suspects were then seen leaving a nearby structure. Persistent surveillance followed the pair until they joined six others sheltering under a tree. After additional members arrived, a follow-up strike killed all eight, with no movement observed at the site thereafter.
Military reaffirms offensive commitment
The Joint Task Force described the results as evidence that intelligence-led air operations are effectively degrading terrorist capacity across the North-East.
It praised the performance of its air and intelligence units and said offensive operations in coordination with ground forces would continue.
The military also called on civilians to share credible and timely information with security agencies to support ongoing efforts to restore peace in the region.
Military kills 18 terrorists, destroys logistics hubs
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out an air interdiction mission targeting a terrorist enclave in Borno State on Friday, September 11, 2026.
The operation combined ISR platforms, attack aircraft, and ground troops working together to hit terrorist structures in the Tumbunma Baba area.
Captain Mohammed Goni, the acting media information officer, revealed details of the strike in an official press statement on Friday night
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng