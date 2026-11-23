The Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out six precision strikes across five locations in Borno State between November 16 and 23

Targets included terrorist vehicles, a suspected IED assembly site, and a staging area where militants were preparing to attack military positions

The military said intelligence-led surveillance tracked terrorist movements across Monguno, Marte, and Kukawa local government areas throughout the week

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Borno State - Nigeria's military has confirmed the killing of 37 terrorists and the destruction of four vehicles following a week-long series of air operations across Borno State, carried out between November 16 and 23, 2026.

The Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North-East), operating under Operation HADIN KAI, conducted six precision strikes across five locations during the period.

Six precision strikes hit terrorist vehicles, a suspected IED site and militant staging areas across three LGA in Borno. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Captain Mohammed Goni, the Acting Media Information Officer at the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North-East), detailed the operations in a statement released on Monday, November 23, 2026.

According to Goni, all strikes were intelligence-led and backed by continuous Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance activity.

The targeted locations included areas within Monguno Local Government Area, Kerenoa and Fage in Marte Local Government Area, and the Tumbuma Baba general area of Kukawa Local Government Area.

Strikes in Monguno and Arina Chiki

The operations began on November 16 when intelligence reports flagged a group of roughly 40 terrorists moving north-east of Monguno, apparently heading towards troop positions.

A pre-emptive strike was launched, and a subsequent Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that 10 terrorists were killed and several others wounded.

The following day, surveillance over Arina Chiki identified militants at a staging area believed to be in preparation for an assault on military defensive positions.

A precision strike destroyed the targeted building, with no further movement recorded at the location afterwards.

Vehicle Strikes and IED Disruption

On November 20, surveillance assets spotted two terrorist vehicles near a tree in Kerenoa. Both were destroyed in a single precision strike.

Separately on the same day, an Intelligence, Surveillance and Target Acquisition asset located a vehicle at a suspected improvised explosive device assembly site in the Fage area.

The vehicle was destroyed in a strike that the military said disrupted plans to plant explosives along routes used by troops.

The final operation took place on November 23 in the Tumbuma Baba general area, where surveillance tracked terrorist movements after intelligence flagged activity in the zone.

A precision strike destroyed a vehicle, and two suspects were then seen leaving a nearby structure. Persistent surveillance followed the pair until they joined six others sheltering under a tree. After additional members arrived, a follow-up strike killed all eight, with no movement observed at the site thereafter.

Military reaffirms offensive commitment

The Joint Task Force described the results as evidence that intelligence-led air operations are effectively degrading terrorist capacity across the North-East.

It praised the performance of its air and intelligence units and said offensive operations in coordination with ground forces would continue.

The military also called on civilians to share credible and timely information with security agencies to support ongoing efforts to restore peace in the region.

Operation HADIN KAI kill 37 terrorists and destroy four vehicles during a week-long offensive across Borno State.

Source: Original

Military kills 18 terrorists, destroys logistics hubs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out an air interdiction mission targeting a terrorist enclave in Borno State on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The operation combined ISR platforms, attack aircraft, and ground troops working together to hit terrorist structures in the Tumbunma Baba area.

Captain Mohammed Goni, the acting media information officer, revealed details of the strike in an official press statement on Friday night

Source: Legit.ng