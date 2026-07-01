Cubana Chief Priest posted a video showing himself receiving treatment on a hospital bed on June 30 while reflecting on the high value of good health

His alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati, reacted to the post by mocking his condition and stating that karma was dealing with him for neglecting her young son

Hellen Ati also ordered the nightlife entrepreneur to conduct a DNA test for the child while making fresh claims about two other children he allegedly abandoned in Malaysia

Hellen Ati, the Kenyan woman alleged to be the baby mama of Nigerian celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest, has reacted after he shared a video from his hospital bed.

Cubana Chief Priest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, posted the clip on his Instagram stories on June 30, reflecting on the importance of good health.

Helen Ati demands a quick DNA test from Cubana Chief Priest while claiming karma is punishing him. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/hellen_ati_pascal_okechukwu

Source: Instagram

Although the socialite did not reveal the nature of his sickness, he wrote that being healthy is a blessing many take for granted.

The nightlife entrepreneur also confessed that he made several promises to God while receiving a drip on his sickbed.

"Nothing wey I never promise God today. Who Dey healthy no really know wetin God do for am. Drip na water."

Reacting to the videos, Hellen Ati responded with a series of posts on her Instagram stories, accusing Cubana Chief Priest of neglecting his child and warning that his sickness is the result of karma catching up with him.

The Kenyan lady claimed the spirit of her son is not resting because Cubana Chief Priest refused to do the right thing. She noted that his wealth cannot buy life or cure his sickness.

Helen Ati claims Cubana Chief Priest abandoned two other young children in Malaysia for several years. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/hellen_ati_pascal_okechukwu

Source: Instagram

Hellen Ati further asked the nightlife personality to come to Kenya for a DNA test or send flight tickets so she can travel down for the procedure.

She warned that she would never give him peace of mind until he accepts his responsibilities.

The young woman also accused the businessman of abandoning two other children in Malaysia for many years.

Hellen Ati advised Cubana Chief Priest to start doing the right things before time runs out.

"Pascal you have neglected your child in public so be it you suffer for it. You never suffer. People are saying I'm crying. I'm a woman I will cry for the right of my child for my son to get justice, but you don't know, karma is dealing with you slowly the spirit of my son it's not resting since you have refuse to do the right thing you go sick tire. now God punish you not me. It is God so if you know what is good for you. You better start doing the needful before it's too late for you."

"Pascal okechukwu remember your two children that you left in Malaysia for how many years you have refused to talk to your children find a way how your children are surviving in Malaysia the same thing you are doing to me pascal God is not stupid. you have not seen your children in Malaysia you better start talking to your children and this one too in Kenya you have to come and do the DNA or send me tickets I come and do the DNA so that peace rains between me and you if not ogun strike you there."

Check out the combined posts and videos of Cubana Chief Priest and Hellen Ati below:

Hellen Ati blasts Cubana CP for supporting APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hellen Ati criticised Cubana Chief Priest for supporting the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 elections.

The celebrity barman promised to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secure votes from the South East region.

Hellen Ati reacted to this political move, stating that a man who neglects his own blood cannot care for the public.

Source: Legit.ng