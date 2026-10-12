Fola Tinubu, ex-wife of Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin's husband, publicly refused to be intimidated into silence

Fola alleged she was threatened with N10 million, evicted from her apartment, and had her children's paternity questioned

The mother of four vowed to continue seeking justice through legal channels for herself and her children

Fola Tinubu, the ex-wife of Nollywood actress and businesswoman Lizzy Anjorin's husband, has taken to Instagram to publicly address years of alleged mistreatment she says she has suffered since Lizzy married her former partner.

In a lengthy post, Fola shared photos of the actress alongside a detailed account of what she described as bullying, emotional abuse and threats to her safety, declaring that she would not be silenced regardless of the pressure she faces.

Lizzy Anjorin under scrutiny as Fola Tinubu opens up about their dispute. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Fola Tinubu's allegations against Lizzy Anjorin

Fola revealed that she first learnt of the marriage in 2020 online, at a time when her second youngest child was barely three months old.

She said that from that point, contact with her children's father was cut off, leaving her to shoulder the full weight of raising four children alone.

Among the most serious claims she made was that she received threats involving a N10 million payment to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, with suggestions that she would be made to "disappear."

She also alleged that she was forcibly removed from the apartment her ex-husband had rented for her, without adequate time to collect her belongings.

Lizzy Anjorin trends as husband’s ex, Fola Tinubu, comes forward with allegations. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Fola further stated that her children's paternity was called into question and that she has since been entangled in multiple court proceedings in both Lagos and Abuja.

She maintained that she has prevailed in several of those cases, while others remain ongoing.

"What hurts me most is seeing you present yourself as the victim when I am the one who has been speaking about the pain I have endured," she wrote, directing her words at Lizzy Anjorin. "Do you ever think about the mother behind these allegations? Do you think about the children involved?"

Fola vows to keep fighting for her children

Fola was clear that her motivation is not to reclaim her ex-husband but to secure justice for herself and her children's welfare.

"I am not fighting to take my ex-husband back. I am fighting for my dignity, for my children's welfare, and for justice," she stated.

She concluded her post by appealing to her faith, saying she believes God has witnessed her private pain and that justice will ultimately prevail.

"I am hurt, but I am still standing. I am tired, but I have not given up," she wrote. "God knows the truth of my heart. I stand by my words, I stand for my children, and I believe that justice will prevail."

See the viral Instagram post from Lizzy's husband's ex:

Lizzy Anjorin, Iyabo Ojo's old clip resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud. In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, asking what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng