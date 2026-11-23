A short video of Nikos Living getting physically playful with Chioma circulated on X and Instagram on November 23, 2026

Nikos, Davido's cousin, placed her hands on Chioma in a bold move while both posed for photos beside a luxury vehicle at night

Chioma's reaction in the moment caught viewers' attention, with many divided over whether she was truly comfortable

A clip featuring Davido's cousin Nikos Living and his wife Chioma has gone viral after the two women were filmed in a playful but eyebrow-raising moment during an outdoor photo session.

The video, which began circulating on X and Instagram on November 23, 2026, shows the pair posing together at night beside a luxury vehicle.

Davido’s wife Chioma shares a lighthearted moment with Nikos Living, daughter of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photo: thechefchi/nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

Nikos Living wrapped an arm around Chioma's waist, placed her left palm on Chioma's backside, and grabbed her chest with her right hand as they posed for a photo.

She also made a cheeky remark, calling Chioma "our wife."

Chioma responded by playfully removing Nikos' hand from her chest area and quipping, "I hate you, I swear," as both women burst into laughter.

Who is Nikos Living?

Nikos Living, whose real name is Adenike Adeleke, is the daughter of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and a first cousin of music star Davido.

She has long been a visible figure in Adeleke family circles and has previously shared warm, lighthearted moments with Chioma at various family gatherings. The two women are known to have an easy rapport.

Chioma, widely known as Chef Chi, tends to keep a relatively low profile in public settings outside of family events, making each of these glimpses into her personal interactions a talking point among fans.

Watch the moment between Chioma and Nikos Living in the X video below:

Fans react to the moment between Chioma and Nikos Living

Viewers were quick to dissect the moment, with opinions split between those who saw it as harmless family banter and those who felt Chioma's body language told a different story.

@illeggaa said:

"Chioma is really a different breed of girl. that move by niko isn't registered to her as normal. she's decent to the core"

@Pascaldey4you commented:

"If na man do am now Davido for cry bl00dd 😭🤣"

@Only1Somzy wrote:

"All these things Chef Chi no dey too like am 😂😂"

@NwaAdaIgbo1 reacted:

"Chioma is not comfortable with this but of course she has to pretend"

@VAfaith36 added:

"You could literally see Chioma wasn't comfortable with that"

Nikos Living gets playful with Chioma during a public photo session as their interaction generates mixed reactions online. Photo: thechefchi/nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

Prophet Abel Boma shares prophecy about Davido's Grammy

Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma sparked reactions after making a series of prophecies concerning Nigerian music star Davido during a church service on November 19, 2026.

The cleric predicted that the singer would receive a Grammy Award in 2027, while also issuing a grave warning about potential threats to his life and urging congregants to pray for his protection.

Boma also disclosed a personal connection with the award-winning musician, recalling how Davido gifted him a phone when he was still a young disc jockey (DJ).

Source: Legit.ng