Chioma Adeleke reflected on the birthday celebration for her husband, Davido, who turned 34

The singer had already received an early birthday treat from Chioma and his 30BG crew aboard his private jet

An unexpected birthday party organised by family and friends awaited the couple upon arrival, with Cubana Chiefpriest among the guests

Celebrity chef Chioma Adeleke has spoken warmly about the birthday party organised for her husband, Afrobeats star Davido, as he marked his 34th year.

Before the couple even landed, Davido had already received an early birthday treat from Chioma, alongside members of his 30BG crew.

Davido’s 34th Birthday Comes with Cake, 30BG Cheer and a Surprise Party. Credit: Davido

Source: Instagram

They surprised him aboard his private jet with a cake and a chorus of "Happy Birthday", giving the singer what seemed like a complete celebration before he touched down.

Davido's Surprise Birthday Party

Neither Chioma nor Davido knew that a bigger celebration was waiting for them. The moment the couple arrived, they walked straight into a surprise birthday party put together by family and close friends.

Among those in attendance were popular socialite and 30BG associate Cubana Chiefpriest, Davido's cousin Nikkos Living, along with several other notable public figures.

Speaking to the press with Davido by her side following the event, Chioma described the experience as one she thoroughly enjoyed. She expressed gratitude to everyone who went to the effort of organising the surprise.

"We had a good time, and it was amazing. Thank you so much for an awesome time," she said, smiling broadly throughout.

Fans React to Davido's Birthday Celebration

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the couple and the festivities:

@ro_bertii wrote:

"Chioma is such a gorgeous woman! 😍😍😍"

@thatthang865 commented:

"We like our Chioma mysterious can we stop making her talk so much 😄 But you guys are so beautiful together 🤗 @davido @thechefchi 💕 hottest African couple"

@kpluxury_ said:

"My lady of few words 😍 I love them 😍"

@dolphin.35486897 reacted:

"See as Chioma's skin dey shine like glass for night. Babe too clean 😍😍"

@official_ogafriyo shared:

"If I no spend on my woman make I die, as I Dey work na my woman and primary family get am ❤️❤️❤️😩"

Watch Chioma's video on X below:

Chioma Shares Rare Photos in Celebration of Husband

Legit.ng reported on the globally recognised Afrobeat singer Davido’s 34th birthday and Chioma’s heartfelt tribute to the singer on Instagram.

Chioma shared rare pregnancy photos of the couple, while Davido replied with a promise of forever. Fans and celebrities joined in to celebrate their bond.

Source: Legit.ng