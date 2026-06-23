Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the news reported by Arise TV about him and his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati

The mother of two also shared a concerning video in which she was seen expressing frustration toward her son over issues linked to his alleged father

Fans were divided over the development as they shared their observations about the businessman and Ati

Nigerian businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to the ongoing saga with his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati.

The Kenyan woman has been dragging the businessman online for a long time over the paternity of her son. In her recent video, she was seen allegedly maltreating her son, and fans called on the authorities to intervene and take custody of the child.

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest addresses Arise News over paternity dispute with Hellen Ati. Photo credit@hellenati/@cubanachiefprist/@arisenews

Source: Instagram

While Arise News shared a video about the saga, Cubana Chiefpriest reacted in the comment section and slammed the television station.

Cubana Chiefpriest slams Arise TV

Reacting in the comment section of the post, the businessman stated that the television station should bring Hellen Ati and her son to their station.

He further said that if the station invited the mother of two, he would come and conduct a DNA test for free on air.

Fans divided over Cubana Chiefpriest's response to Arise News over paternity dispute with Hellen Ati. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest's response

Fans were divided over his response. Some noted that the case is controversial, pointing out that Hellen Ati and Cubana Chiefpriest bear a strong resemblance, making it difficult for them to dismiss the claims entirely.

Others urged him to proceed with the DNA test to clear his name once and for all.

However, some users criticised him, alleging that he was the father of Hellen Ati’s son and calling on him to take responsibility instead of allowing the controversy to continue.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions from fans about Cubana Chiefpriest's response

Here are comments below:

@ubongcj commented:

"So if the man no gree claim the child she no fit take care of one child on her own. Did he tell him she was pregnant and did he accept to father the child?"

@ chineduegems said:

"The Authorities should arrest and take that child from her before she does him harm."

@cynthianwagod shared:

"Chaii that boy is going through a lot,and many people are looking for a child."

@eje_bailo_ejeh Wrote:

"The major controversy sef is that even the Helen looks like Pascal."

@realtor_maryaugusta reacted:

"May God keep this boy alive. Its so painful and shameful....people are weeping their eyes out for not being able to conceive. God please, have mercy."

@iambrigidjones stated:

"Thanks for reporting this. The woman actually needs help; she's had enough. Please do the needful. Thank you."

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama speaks about money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Hellen Ati opened up about the money she got from self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng