Desola Afod, wife of Kunle Afod, published a lengthy public apology addressed to every practitioner in the Nigerian movie industry

The celeb wife admitted she generalised her comments when she intended to address only a specific set of individuals within the industry

Her apology comes after Wumi Toriola, Bimbo Success, and several other actors publicly called her out over her earlier statements

Desola Afod, the wife of popular filmmaker Kunle Afod, has publicly apologised to members of the Nigerian movie industry following a wave of backlash sparked by her earlier comments about practitioners disrespecting her.

Desola Afod draws attention with unexpected decision amid Wumi Toriola controversy. Credit: @desolaafod

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy statement shared on her social media page, Desola expressed remorse over a specific phrase she used, particularly the Yoruba expression "Gbogbo ẹyin Oni tiatia," which many in the industry interpreted as a blanket insult directed at everyone.

"To every practitioner in the movie industry, I sincerely and deeply apologise for my choice of words, particularly the statement 'Gbogbo ẹyin Oni tiatia.' Looking back, I acknowledge that this generalisation was wrong, and I take full responsibility," she wrote.

Desola Afod explains her intentions

Desola maintained that her original statement was aimed at a particular group of people within the industry, not the entire community. She specifically reached out to her elders and senior colleagues, asking for their forgiveness.

"I spoke in anger, but I understand that anger is never an excuse for disrespect. I should have expressed myself more carefully and responsibly," she added.

Despite the apology, she was careful to note that admitting fault does not mean surrendering her voice or sense of self, stating that she remains committed to growing from the experience while holding on to her values.

Nollywood stars react to the saga

The drama began after Desola shared a video online complaining that several actors and actresses had been disrespecting her, pointing out that she is older than many of them and should not be addressed casually by her first name.

Actress Bimbo Success responded sharply, telling Desola to stop speaking out and suggesting that the industry's regard for her is an extension of the respect they hold for her husband, Kunle Afod.

Wumi Toriola also weighed in, urging Desola to specifically name the individuals who wronged her rather than casting aspersions on the entire industry.

Toriola also made a pointed remark, suggesting Desola consider using her father's surname if she felt her former partner's name was causing her problems.

Desola Afod makes headlines with latest decision amid industry clash with Wumi Toriola. Credit: @desoalafod

Source: Instagram

The post drew further support from several other Nollywood figures, including Arike Akinyanju, Nkechi Blessing, Yetunde Bakare, Seyi Edun, Yetunde Barnabas, and Tosin Olaniyan, who all commented in Wumi Toriola's corner.

Desola closed her apology by reaffirming her respect for everyone in the entertainment space, writing:

"I have nothing but respect for the hardworking men and women in the movie industry, and I would never intentionally seek to disrespect the people who have contributed so much to the entertainment industry."

See Desola's Instagram post below:

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone, explaining that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng