A video of Pastor Adeboye's wife, Folu Adeboye, being driven into the RCCG camp auditorium sparked a wave of reactions online

She stepped out of the vehicle dressed in a white shirt, flowing black skirt, and sneakers after the car parked inside the hall

Supporters rallied behind the elderly cleric's wife, citing her age as reason enough for the special arrangement

A video of Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), being chauffeured inside the church's camp auditorium has stirred considerable debate online, with many coming to her defence after the clip surfaced on Thursday, 8 October 2026.

In the footage, a car is seen driving directly into the auditorium before coming to a stop. Folu Adeboye then steps out, dressed in a white shirt, a flowing black skirt and sneakers, and makes her way into the venue.

Reactions as Folu Adeboye is driven into RCCG auditorium in car. Photo credit@folukee.aadeboye

Source: Instagram

Supporters rally behind Folu Adeboye

Critics questioned why she was driven into the auditorium rather than walking from the entrance like other attendees.

However, a large number of social media users pushed back firmly, arguing that her age alone justifies the special arrangement.

@Ogapita1wrote:

"You people can clearly see that she's struggling to walk. Do you know the distance from the entrance to the altar? How do you expect her to manage? Your hate has blinded you to reason. Maybe she should have used a wheelchair or wheelbarrow so that you will be happy."

@amanzepreciou added:

"Are you people ok??? She is an old woman, and walking is stressful at this age. That's why she came with a car. If e reach una turn, use wheelchair."

@Chiefudo raised a practical concern:

"What if she can't walk a long distance due to age or sickness?"

Pastor Folu Adeboye trends over viral video of her being driven to church. Photo credit@pastoradeboye

Source: Instagram

Criticism meets swift backlash

Despite the sympathy from many, some users were less generous. @bitozyn questioned: "This one no fit meet her husband make e restore her health to 100%??" while [@Arbey54](https://twitter.com/Arbey54) quipped simply: "She eats more than she prays."

Those reactions, however, were quickly drowned out. @Philipsipy responded:

"By d grace of God. When ur parents get to her age.. maybe they will use wheelbarrow to be carrying them up nd down. Cos i dnt knw if most of u think... Her age alone needs more of attention. Do u even have parents or elders?"

@LucasMolade was equally blunt:

"If u take a time to relax you will notice that this ur prejudice is already becoming insanity. And you see, that's what happens. Hatred destroys you first. It takes away your ability to not think like an animal. What's the length of that auditoriums. What's the age of the person."@Femzyprints19](https://twitter.com/Femzyprints19) echoed the sentiment: "Abeg make una help. Leave this mama ooo, we don work for her before and hospitality na top notch, especially that her PA that woman dey jovial and nice."

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric's wife:

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng