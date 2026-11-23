Singer Simi performed at the grand finale of Oba Ewuare II's 10th Coronation Anniversary at the Benin Royal Palace on Saturday, November 21, 2026

Simi knelt before His Royal Majesty the Oba of Benin in a show of respect that caught widespread attention online

The singer also greeted the queens during the historic royal celebration, drawing admiration from fans across Nigeria

Nigerian singer Simi brought her talent to one of the most significant royal events of the year, performing at the grand finale of Oba Ewuare II's 10th Coronation Anniversary at the historic Benin Royal Palace on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

The Afrobeats artist did not simply take the stage and perform. In a moment that resonated deeply with many watching, Simi went down on her knees before His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, in a gesture of profound respect and cultural acknowledgement. She also took time to greet the queens present at the occasion.

Singer Simi kneels to pay homage to Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II. Credit: symplysimi/obaofbenin

Source: Instagram

Simi's royal tribute at Benin palace

The evening blended live music with the grandeur of Benin tradition, creating what many described as a memorable cultural experience. For Simi, whose Yoruba roots already place her within a culture that holds traditional royalty in high regard, the gesture appeared deeply sincere rather than performative.

The anniversary marked a decade since Oba Ewuare II ascended the throne of the Benin Kingdom, one of Nigeria's most historically significant royal institutions. The grand finale at the palace drew considerable attention as a celebration of both the monarch and the culture he represents.

Simi’s warm gesture towards the Oba of Benin's queens pleases many. Credit: symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to watch the moment Simi paid tribute to the Oba of Benin:

Reaction to Simi's show of respect

The moment quickly spread across Instagram, with many Nigerians praising the singer for her conduct.

@generalmbenson said:

"Well trained and cultured 👏👏👏👏"

@happysarah_ese wrote:

"People who have kings, respects other people's king, I'm not surprised, she is Yoruba ❤️. Edo and Yorubas have great culture and we hold it so dear to our hearts 💙 ❤️"

@og_fela_1 reacted:

"Oba is a fan 😲👏👏"

@kayjerrys shared:

"Our culture is beautiful"

@dije1_2345 commented:

"Maybe one of the wives might have requested for her to come"

@tiwatope_a wrote:

"Only one soft Queen"

Oba of Benin announces preferred candidate

Legit.ng also reported that the Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku'Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, warned Nigerians not to push for a change in government simply out of habit or frustration, saying change must be driven by genuine reason rather than sentiment.

The monarch made the remark at the Benin Palace during a visit by members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), who were led by their Director-General, Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state.

The delegation came to seek royal prayers and blessings for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bid to win a second term in the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng