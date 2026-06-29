Enoch Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026

The RCCG leader described Trump as “the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has publicly praised US President Donald Trump, describing him as “the best politician I have ever met.”

Speaking at the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala organised by the Save Nigeria Group on June 23, 2026, in Washington, Adeboye expressed gratitude for Trump’s leadership, saying: “Thank God for Trump.”

Enoch Adeboye praises Donald Trump as a man of his word at the US‑Nigeria Faith Heroes Gala. Photo credit: EnochAdeboye/X/AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

Adeboye on Trump’s promises

According to The Cable, Adeboye highlighted Trump’s consistency in keeping his word, noting: “He is doing what he promised you he would do.” He explained that Trump’s directness sets him apart from other politicians:

“To be a good politician, you must be able to say two things from the same mouth. That is what makes you a professional politician. And I like him (Trump) because, when he says: ‘I want to do this,’ you had better get ready.”

The pastor recalled warning Nigeria’s government last November after Trump allegedly sent a message about bombing Nigeria. Adeboye stressed that while he does not agree with all of Trump’s methods, he admires his honesty and determination.

Conversations with diplomats and leaders

Adeboye shared that he had conveyed his views on Trump to the US ambassador during a visit to his home. When asked about Trump, Adeboye replied simply: “I like him.”

He also revealed that he discussed similar matters with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who is also an RCCG pastor. Adeboye advised Tinubu to strengthen ties with the US by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Adeboye’s remarks underline the growing intersection of faith and politics in Nigeria’s international relations. His endorsement of Trump’s straightforward approach reflects his belief that political leaders should be held accountable for their promises.

Adeboye urges President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria‑US relations with firm counter‑terrorism commitments. Photo credit: EAdeboye/x

Source: Facebook

Trump's govt releases fresh security alert about Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Donald Trump administration has released an updated travel advisory on Nigeria, warning American citizens to avoid several states. The warning by the United States follows heightened security concerns, even as officials stress that the overall threat level is unchanged.

In the latest update, authorities added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states to the list of locations Americans are strongly advised not to visit, citing persistent risks linked to terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime.

The update follows a decision on April 8, 2026, authorising the departure of non-emergency US government staff and their families from the US Embassy in Abuja due to what officials described as a deteriorating security environment. The advisory identifies multiple regions across Nigeria where Americans are warned against travelling under any circumstances. States affected include Borno, Yobe, Kogi, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, and parts of Adamawa due to terrorism and kidnapping threats.

Source: Legit.ng