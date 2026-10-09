Tayo Sanusi, known as Iyan Aladuke, has been active on social media following Femi Adebayo's cinema hub unveiling

The mother of one shared a cryptic post on Thursday, October 9, 2026, that drew mixed reactions from followers

Her pointed message to critics and well-wishers sparked a wave of responses online from some of her fans

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Tayo Sanusi, popularly called Iyan Aladuke, has refused to stay quiet on social media, and her latest post made it clear she has no interest in anyone's opinion about her life.

The mother of one had already stirred conversations online after the Nollywood actor launched his cinema hub, with some critics taking issue with her posts and even the new name she adopted for herself.

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife Iyan Aladuke, trends over messages to her critics. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

While a section of commenters urged her to move on completely, others slammed her over her choice of identity in one of her recent uploads.

Iyan Aladuke speaks her truth

On Thursday, 9 October 2026, Sanusi posted a striking photo alongside a direct message aimed squarely at those offering unsolicited advice. Her words left little room for interpretation.

"No validation needed ! I lived it ! Conquered it ! Thank You God! IBA," she wrote.

The post was brief but carried considerable weight, signalling that she considers her journey through the marriage and its aftermath a personal victory rather than a source of shame.

Her appreciation to God and the closing tribute rounded off what felt like a deeply personal declaration.

Here is the Instagram post of the mother and her message to critics:

Fans react to Iyan Aladuke's post

The post drew warm support from her followers, who rallied behind her message. Here are some of the reactions:

@edungbemioso_01 wrote:

"You're more than a conqueror through Christ who loved you"

@jedidah_love commented:

"You are truly a peculiar Woman. Nations shall bow for you. Once he has spoken twice have we heard that power belongs to our God."

@alaayormiiititiniayomiii said:

"God is at work....just believe and watch it play out....Aladuke."

@ashabifash wrote: "Keep shining darling."

@aminat.oladeji shared: "I don't judge people because I'm not in their shoes, love u"

Femi Adebayo pays tribute to late Ogogo

Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo breaking down in tears while speaking about the late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, went viral on social media.

Adebayo became emotional at the premiere of King Kosoko, a film in which Ogogo starred before his death.

The veteran actor died following a battle with cancer as fans and colleagues mourned him, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to his life, career, and contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

Source: Legit.ng