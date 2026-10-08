Sophia Momodu Sparks Dating Rumours With Mystery Caucasian Man in New Photo
- Sophia Momodu, Davido's baby mama, set tongues wagging after a photo of her with an unidentified Caucasian man surfaced online
- The pair's body language in the picture caught the attention of fans, who quickly began speculating about the nature of their relationship
- Sophia's followers flooded the comments section with their reactions, with many rooting for the socialite
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Sophia Momodu has got people talking after a photo of her posing closely with an unidentified Caucasian man began making the rounds on social media.
The image, which appeared on an Instagram update page dedicated to the socialite and brand influencer on Wednesday, October 6, 2026, shows Momodu holding her phone while the man, dressed in an all-black top and trousers, stood beside her with his arm around her.
The closeness of their pose was enough to set fans' imaginations running.
Sophia Momodu and the mystery man
Momodu is widely known as one of singer Davido's baby mamas and the mother of his daughter, Imade.
Her relationship with the Afrobeats star has not always been smooth. The two were entangled in a prolonged custody battle over Imade, during which Davido was reportedly denied access to their daughter for a period.
The dispute was eventually brokered by Sophia's uncle, veteran journalist and politician Dele Momodu.
Throughout that difficult chapter, Sophia faced considerable online ridicule, with many critics urging her to move on and focus on her personal life.
Now, the tables appear to have turned, with fans expressing excitement and curiosity over the new photo.
Here is the Instagram post of the mother of one and the mystery man:
Fans react to Sophia Momodu's post
The comments section lit up almost immediately, with followers sharing a mix of enthusiasm, support, and well-wishes for the mother of one.
@teemah_fox wrote: "Perfect match, our man."
@andorlinaa commented:
"My queen with her bestieeeee."
@blackdime_ns said:
"Whatever this is am here for it."
@lovedynamic199 shared:
"Awwwwwwww I'm tearing because this lady has gone through so much hate and disrespect from women that felt obsessed because of their trophy. Girl your blessings and destiny can never be programmed by men rather God in heaven am happy"
@fiefie_baby reacted:
" Sophia world my mentor my everyday crush."
@dorynsandra added:
"I'm here for the speculations. After all, they say marry your best friend."
Sophia has not publicly addressed the identity of the man in the photo or the nature of their relationship.
Sophia Momodu wears matching attire with Davido
Legit.ng reported that Davido and one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, were seen wearing the same outfits.
Though they were seen at different places, the colour, brand, and type of clothes they wore were the same.
Davido wore a green shirt with different patterns on it, while Momodu wore a version of his shirt, but made into a gown.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng