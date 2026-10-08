Sophia Momodu, Davido's baby mama, set tongues wagging after a photo of her with an unidentified Caucasian man surfaced online

The pair's body language in the picture caught the attention of fans, who quickly began speculating about the nature of their relationship

Sophia's followers flooded the comments section with their reactions, with many rooting for the socialite

Sophia Momodu has got people talking after a photo of her posing closely with an unidentified Caucasian man began making the rounds on social media.

The image, which appeared on an Instagram update page dedicated to the socialite and brand influencer on Wednesday, October 6, 2026, shows Momodu holding her phone while the man, dressed in an all-black top and trousers, stood beside her with his arm around her.

Reactions as Sophia Momodu sparks dating rumours with mystery Caucasian man in new photo. Photo credit@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The closeness of their pose was enough to set fans' imaginations running.

Sophia Momodu and the mystery man

Momodu is widely known as one of singer Davido's baby mamas and the mother of his daughter, Imade.

Her relationship with the Afrobeats star has not always been smooth. The two were entangled in a prolonged custody battle over Imade, during which Davido was reportedly denied access to their daughter for a period.

Sophia Momodu trends over picture with mystery Caucasian man. Photo credit@thesophaimomodu

Source: Instagram

The dispute was eventually brokered by Sophia's uncle, veteran journalist and politician Dele Momodu.

Throughout that difficult chapter, Sophia faced considerable online ridicule, with many critics urging her to move on and focus on her personal life.

Now, the tables appear to have turned, with fans expressing excitement and curiosity over the new photo.

Here is the Instagram post of the mother of one and the mystery man:

Fans react to Sophia Momodu's post

The comments section lit up almost immediately, with followers sharing a mix of enthusiasm, support, and well-wishes for the mother of one.

@teemah_fox wrote: "Perfect match, our man."

@andorlinaa commented:

"My queen with her bestieeeee."

@blackdime_ns said:

"Whatever this is am here for it."

@lovedynamic199 shared:

"Awwwwwwww I'm tearing because this lady has gone through so much hate and disrespect from women that felt obsessed because of their trophy. Girl your blessings and destiny can never be programmed by men rather God in heaven am happy"

@fiefie_baby reacted:

" Sophia world my mentor my everyday crush."

@dorynsandra added:

"I'm here for the speculations. After all, they say marry your best friend."

Sophia has not publicly addressed the identity of the man in the photo or the nature of their relationship.

Sophia Momodu wears matching attire with Davido

Legit.ng reported that Davido and one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, were seen wearing the same outfits.

Though they were seen at different places, the colour, brand, and type of clothes they wore were the same.

Davido wore a green shirt with different patterns on it, while Momodu wore a version of his shirt, but made into a gown.

Source: Legit.ng