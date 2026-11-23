Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen answered a question from Galatasaray media about his life outside football

Osimhen gave a confident response that surprised his Brazilian teammate Gabriel Sara during a team recovery session

The striker's answer carried extra weight given the difficult circumstances he overcame growing up in Lagos

Victor Osimhen, the Super Eagles forward currently on the books of Galatasaray, has revealed the career he would have chosen had football not opened the door for him.

The 26-year-old was not part of Galatasaray's starting lineup for their 2-1 victory over Samsunspor on Saturday, as he continues to recover from arthroscopic surgery.

Victor Osimhen discloses his career choice without football. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

The following day, he joined his teammates for a recovery session ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League fixture against Aston Villa

Osimhen's career without football

During the session, Galatasaray's media team posed a question to the players: what would they have done with their lives if professional football had never happened?

Osimhen answered without hesitation.

"To be honest, a business guy, legit business guy," he said.

Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara pushed back on the reply, seemingly unconvinced, but Osimhen held his ground.

"No lies, bro, I'm serious, I have so many IQ for business," he added.

For Nigerians who know his story, the answer carried little surprise. Osimhen grew up in Lagos under difficult financial conditions and has previously spoken about selling goods in traffic to help his family make ends meet.

That early exposure to street-level commerce appears to have left a lasting impression on how he sees himself beyond the pitch.

While Osimhen continues working his way back to full fitness after the surgery, Galatasaray are preparing for a significant European challenge against Aston Villa.

His participation in the recovery session alongside his teammates signals progress in his rehabilitation, though no return date has been confirmed.

How Osimhen lost his parents

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen narrated how he lost his parents, while recounting his struggling days in Lagos, Nigeria.

Osimhen lost his mother as a young child, and the family of seven had to rely on his father's menial job to get by, forcing him into the streets.

Source: Legit.ng