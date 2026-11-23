Priscilla Ojo, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, clapped back at a follower named Mariam who commented on her son's hairstyle

The netizen told Priscilla not to plait her baby's hair, insisting the boy looked better without it

Many Nigerians flooded the comments section to back Priscilla's sharp response to the unsolicited parenting advice

Priscilla Ojo has had enough of strangers telling her how to raise her child.

The influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo fired back at a follower identified as Mariam on Monday, November 23, 2026, after the user dropped an unsolicited opinion about her baby son's hair. Mariam had commented on one of Priscilla's posts, writing:

A netizen advises Priscilla Ojo about her son Rahkeem's hairstyle. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

"Don't plait hair for this boy, he's handsome without plaiting it."

Priscilla's response was brief but razor-sharp. She replied:

"Mariam, go have your own child and do whatever you want with him!!!"

The post quickly caught attention online, with many Nigerians siding firmly with the young mother over what they described as overreach from a complete stranger.

Recall that Priscilla Ojo gave birth to her son, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, on August 24, 2025, in Canada.

Nigerians back Priscilla Ojo

Reacting, many netizens on Instagram expressed both amusement and solidarity.

@pretty_ada01 wrote:

"I love her response 👍..It's the audacity for me to tell a total stranger what to do with their 9months🙄"

@thebabygirllife reacted:

"This one sweet me😂 kmt"

@theadeyinkarasheed said:

"Gbam! Make dem learn to dey mind their business 😂"

@miwasignaturepalace_ commented:

"Chilled Ace of space for you P 😌"

@mryiam.c wrote:

"Social media be giving some people mad audacity."

@beauty_brains_style shared:

"Awesome. She was probably just tired of the unsolicited parenting advice. I bet she receives tons of them"

The exchange taps into a conversation that is all too familiar for many young Nigerian mothers in the social media age, where public figures are frequently bombarded with opinions on everything from feeding choices to haircuts. For Priscilla, it appears she drew the line right there.

A screenshot of the exchange between Priscilla Ojo and the netizen is below:

Social media users defend Priscilla Ojo's sharp response to lady. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo reacts to daughter's move

Legit.ng reported that fashion and digital media personality Priscilla Ojo confirmed her participation in the Medicaid Cancer Foundation's Walk Away Cancer 12.0 event, scheduled to take place in Abuja.

Her involvement in the cancer awareness campaign attracted attention from her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who publicly reacted to the announcement on Instagram. Iyabo Ojo's response sparked interest among fans, with many highlighting the importance of supporting initiatives that encourage cancer awareness and early detection.

Source: Legit.ng