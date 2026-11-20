Fountain of Life Church pushed back against reports that the church building had been sealed amid controversy

The church posted a direct message on Instagram on Friday, November 20, 2026, insisting it remained open for Sunday service

The post came amid swirling reports about the alleged removal of senior pastor Jimmy Odukoya from his position

Fountain of Life Church has broken its silence on reports that its premises were sealed, issuing a firm rebuttal on social media as controversy over senior pastor Jimmy Odukoya continued to stir public debate.

On Friday, 20 November 2026, the church posted a pointed message on its official Instagram page, with bold text reading:

Fountain of Life Church has shared the next step that the church will take as controversy continues to trail its cleric. Photo credit@iamthatpj/@toluodukoya

Source: Instagram

"Don't Believe the Noise! Church Is Not Sealed."

The post went on to invite members and the public to attend Sunday service either in person or online at 9 AM WAT, insisting there was "a place for you."

Controversy Over Jimmy Odukoya

The post came against the backdrop of widespread reports surrounding the alleged removal of Jimmy Odukoya as senior pastor of the church.

Odukoya is the son of the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who passed away in 2023. His appointment as senior pastor had generated significant public interest, and the recent reports of his alleged removal, alongside claims that the church building had been sealed, quickly spread across social media platforms.

Pastor Tolu Odukoya has reacted to the controversy trailing her brother. Photo credit@toluodukoya

Source: Instagram

The church's post on Instagram appeared to be a direct response to those circulating claims, with the brief but firm message seeking to reassure its congregation that normal worship activities would continue undisturbed.

Here is the Instagram post made by the church about Sunday service:

Members rally behind the church

The post drew a wave of responses from members and followers of the church, with many expressing support and urging calm.

@nkfashion_house commented:

"I will be there by God's grace"

@afolabijacobs_ wrote:

"We are fountaneers we are not moved"

@honeydropcakesnbake shared:

"The church is marching on! This week the lord bless us."

@only1meemi said:

"God no go shame us. Now I understand PJ's slogan better. The gate of hell will never prevail over the church of God."

@osuhgift reacted:

"Abeg I pray for no more drama today make we recover first thanks."

@toksy wrote:

"Pastor Taiwo handed the church over to the Holy Spirit before going to be with the Lord...the church is marching forward in Jesus name amen."

@cuteyinka offered a different perspective:

"The church should think about the impact of this scandal on the body of Christ and the unbelievers, you seek to convert. Some things should not be found amongst people who profess Christ as their savior. Please seek a lasting resolution."

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's uncle speaks about church controversy

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's maternal uncle, Segun Williams, weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the cleric and Fountain of Life Church.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Segun questioned the church's Board over its decision to publicly accuse his nephew, asking whether such an action honoured the legacy of his late father.

His post sparked reactions from Nigerians, with many expressing support for Pastor Jimmy and highlighting his contributions to the growth of the church following his father's death.

Source: Legit.ng