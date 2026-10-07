Sola Shobowale Kneels to Greet Adebayo Salami and Wife at Media Hub Launch
- A heartwarming video of veteran actress Sola Shobowale greeting Adebayo Salami at his media hub launch surfaced online on Wednesday, October 7, 2026
- Shobowale knelt before the veteran actor and his first wife at the Lagos event, with other Nollywood stars also present at the occasion
- Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for the actress, praising her humility despite her own veteran status and age
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A video of Nollywood actress Sola Shobowale showing deep respect to fellow veteran actor Adebayo Salami at the launch of his media hub has melted hearts across social media.
The event, held in Lagos State, marked the unveiling of Salami's multi-million naira media project and drew a number of his industry colleagues alongside members of his family.
The footage, which began circulating on Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, quickly caught the attention of fans who were moved by what they saw.
Sola Shobowale's Humble Greeting Goes Viral
On arriving at the venue, Shobowale made her way towards Salami and his first wife before taking her seat. Rather than offering a casual greeting, the actress knelt before the couple in a traditional show of respect before moving on to acknowledge the other guests seated around the veteran actor.
The moment stood out to many viewers, particularly given that Shobowale is herself a celebrated figure in Nollywood and is in her 60s.
Her gesture drew widespread admiration, with fans commending her for staying grounded despite her own considerable status in the industry.
Here is the Instagram video of the actress at Femi Adebayo's event:
Fans react to the touching moment
The clip sparked an outpouring of warm responses from viewers online:
@adufee27 commented:
"I don too replay the video"
@dharmlo wrote:
"So loved and humbled."
@oriyomi.01 shared:
"This culture is beautiful"
@solam48035 said:
"Mummy Sola came late, but she has come in no matter what, it's Oga Bello son, she has to be there....All the Mama at back waiting for her, Mama Awero, Mama Sadiq.."
@deebee0510 reacted:
"I love those mama giving kisses from the back, if na this our generation no gossip them for de gossip."
@aviation_energyltd noted:
"If na them Funke and co now na noise and fighting up and down"
Sola Sobowale features in Bollywood film
Legit.ng also previously reported that Sola Sobowale featured in another Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.
The announcement was made by RMD, who shared pictures from the set of the flick, which premiered nationwide on May 3, 2024.
In the photos, Sobowale stood alongside other cast members, while RMD sat down with the Nigerian actress leaning against him.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng