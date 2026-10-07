A heartwarming video of veteran actress Sola Shobowale greeting Adebayo Salami at his media hub launch surfaced online on Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Shobowale knelt before the veteran actor and his first wife at the Lagos event, with other Nollywood stars also present at the occasion

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for the actress, praising her humility despite her own veteran status and age

A video of Nollywood actress Sola Shobowale showing deep respect to fellow veteran actor Adebayo Salami at the launch of his media hub has melted hearts across social media.

The event, held in Lagos State, marked the unveiling of Salami's multi-million naira media project and drew a number of his industry colleagues alongside members of his family.

Reactions as Sola Sobowale kneels to greet Adebayo Salami and wife. Photo credit@adebayosalami/@solasobowale

Source: Instagram

The footage, which began circulating on Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, quickly caught the attention of fans who were moved by what they saw.

Sola Shobowale's Humble Greeting Goes Viral

Adebayo Salami sighted at son's event. Photo credit@adebayosalami

Source: Instagram

On arriving at the venue, Shobowale made her way towards Salami and his first wife before taking her seat. Rather than offering a casual greeting, the actress knelt before the couple in a traditional show of respect before moving on to acknowledge the other guests seated around the veteran actor.

The moment stood out to many viewers, particularly given that Shobowale is herself a celebrated figure in Nollywood and is in her 60s.

Her gesture drew widespread admiration, with fans commending her for staying grounded despite her own considerable status in the industry.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress at Femi Adebayo's event:

Fans react to the touching moment

The clip sparked an outpouring of warm responses from viewers online:

@adufee27 commented:

"I don too replay the video"

@dharmlo wrote:

"So loved and humbled."

@oriyomi.01 shared:

"This culture is beautiful"

@solam48035 said:

"Mummy Sola came late, but she has come in no matter what, it's Oga Bello son, she has to be there....All the Mama at back waiting for her, Mama Awero, Mama Sadiq.."

@deebee0510 reacted:

"I love those mama giving kisses from the back, if na this our generation no gossip them for de gossip."

@aviation_energyltd noted:

"If na them Funke and co now na noise and fighting up and down"

Sola Sobowale features in Bollywood film

Legit.ng also previously reported that Sola Sobowale featured in another Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.

The announcement was made by RMD, who shared pictures from the set of the flick, which premiered nationwide on May 3, 2024.

In the photos, Sobowale stood alongside other cast members, while RMD sat down with the Nigerian actress leaning against him.

Source: Legit.ng