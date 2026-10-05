A video of President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu greeting Oba Akiolu at Iga Idunganran Palace on October 4, 2026, sparked online debate

Viewers questioned whether full prostration before Yoruba kings has declined among top political figures in Nigeria

The footage prompted wider discussions about who holds greater power in modern Nigeria, the king or the president

A video of President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu paying homage to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has set social media alight, reigniting questions about how traditional Yoruba customs of royal respect are observed in today's political climate.

The footage, captured during Tinubu's courtesy visit to Iga Idunganran Palace on October 4, 2026, showed the president walking up to the seated monarch, leaning in, and sharing an embrace while the Oba held him.

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu greet Oba of Lagos as Nigerians debate traditional ways of showing respect. Photo: officialasiwajubat/babajidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

The two men then sat side by side in conversation.

Sanwo-Olu followed with a forward bow while shaking the Oba's hand, and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila also bowed when greeting the traditional ruler.

The visit itself was a goodwill call, with Tinubu accompanied by Sanwo-Olu and Gbajabiamila to receive royal blessings and counsel.

Oba Akiolu prayed for divine guidance, peace, and national prosperity during the occasion.

Watch the X video showing President Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and Femi Gbajabiamila’s greeting of Oba of Lagos below:

Nigerians react to the moment between Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila and Oba of Lagos

Online, the manner of greeting drew sharp scrutiny.

A number of commenters questioned whether prostrating before Yoruba monarchs is becoming less common among high-ranking officials, while others pushed back, arguing the gesture shown was appropriate given the circumstances.

Some viewers raised broader constitutional points, noting that traditional rulers operate within defined jurisdictions and that deference to them is rooted in respect rather than compulsion.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@metronaija wrote:

"Have they stopped prostrating for kings in Yoruba land? If Tinubu can not prostrate what of Sanwo Olu and Gbajabiamila"

@Iamkolotayo asked:

"I have asked this before. Who is more powerful in Nigeria? The King or the President?"

@KuziChriscal offered a different view:

"This is one of the significant issues with Nigerians: we often ask questions that really do not matter, while overlooking the things that actually do. If you watched the moment carefully, you would have noticed that the Oba prevented the President from bowing and instead went on"

@Dewunmilagos said:

"Politicians are the ones who make kings now and no king is bigger than the president. The constitution has only just allowed the king to be confined within their areas. Oba Eko cannot go and control in Ogijo or control in Epe because his jurisdiction is confined. If they'll obey, it will be because of respect for the throne or an elder."

@its_Miguel04 commented:

"They all bowed to the kind I think that is enough you could see even Mr President was trying to go down a bit but the king held and hug him."

@Tufinger_ added:

"not every body prostrate, he is a dignitary he just need to show sign of respect. And aside Tinubu is not a young man himself"

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu’s interaction with Oba of Lagos fuels debate over traditional royal greetings. Photo: officialasiwajubat/babajidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

Hanks Anuku defends Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku defended President Bola Tinubu and urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration.

Speaking on the HonestBunch podcast, the veteran actor argued that the country’s current problems were not created by Tinubu alone and that previous governments should also be held accountable.

His comments, shared online on October 5, 2026, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians who accused him of dismissing the economic hardship under the current government.

Source: Legit.ng