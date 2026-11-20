Toluwani Odukoya posted a sermon on Instagram on Thursday, November 20, 2026, amid controversy surrounding her brother, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

In the clip, Tolu preached on 'The Storms of Life,' drawing from personal experience and their late father's teachings

The post sparked an outpouring of prayers from fans concerned about the Odukoya family and Fountain of Life Church

Toluwani Odukoya has stepped into the spotlight in an unexpected way, sharing a sermon video on Instagram on Thursday, 20 November 2026, just as controversy swirls around her younger brother, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, following an allegation from a cleric.

Tolu, daughter of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, founder of Fountain of Life Church, shared the clip on her Instagram page at a time when the family name is under intense public scrutiny. Rather than address the controversy directly, she let the message speak for itself.

Toluwani Odukoya has hsred an old sermon about trusting God in life's storms as controversy surrounding her brother deepens. Photo credit@iakmtahtpj/@toluwaniodukoya

Source: Instagram

She preached the sermon a few weeks ago at the church during one of the Sunday services and re-posted it again on her Instagram story amid the controversy trailing the church.

Tolu Odukoya's Message on "The Storms of Life"

In the sermon, Tolu drew heavily from both personal faith and the legacy of her father. She opened with a declaration of trust in God despite uncertainty, saying she could not see the end of the tunnel but chose to judge Him faithful regardless. She described hope as something that must persist even beyond common sense.

The centrepiece of her message was built around a phase framework her father once preached. According to her, he taught that every person is at any given moment either just emerging from a storm, currently inside one, or approaching one.

Toluwani Odukoya shares a new post on her Instagram story as her father's church battle controversy. Photo credit@toluwaniodukoya

Source: Instagram

The female cleric tied this to the biblical story of David, noting that when God prepared him for kingship, He did not begin with a crown but with a relationship.

"The strongest seal is forged in the hottest fire," she said, adding that no one exits a storm the same way they entered it.

Watch Toluwani Odukoya's Instagram sermon that sparked conversation online amid the leadership tussle at Fountain of Life Church:

Fans rally around the Odukoya family

The post drew an immediate wave of emotional responses from followers who connected the timing of the sermon to the turbulence surrounding the family.

@oliviajones1117 commented:

"I feel so bad for this family, may the Lord help them"

@ayoabigail.active wrote:

"Lord please have mercy upon the Odukoya family, board of trustees, and the Fountain of Life Church in Jesus' name."

@t_nneka reacted:

"No weapon formed against this family shall prosper in Jesus name."

@themelano shared:

"The devil want to scatter this lovely family! God please heal. #prayerforprotection"

@provinx89 stated:

"A great family of preachers.....The Odukoya legacy stands firm"

@funmiunstoppable wrote:

"Amen in Jesus name"

@princewillo7 said:

" movie in real life .... May God help us all"

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

A resurfaced video of the address attracted attention on social media, reigniting discussions surrounding the ongoing leadership controversy at Fountain of Life Church and Jimmy Odukoya's position in the ministry.

Source: Legit.ng