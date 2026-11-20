Germany's Federal Employment Agency has released its report identifying 157 occupational categories facing critical worker shortages

Foreign workers have doubled their share in shortage sectors since 2014, rising from 7% to roughly 14% of the workforce

The agency's executive chair stated that immigration will continue to grow in importance for Germany's labour market

Germany is actively calling on foreign workers to fill a growing list of jobs that the country cannot staff on its own, according to a press release published by the Federal Employment Agency (Bundesagentur für Arbeit) on 2 September 2026.

The agency's annual shortage occupation report identified 157 occupational categories currently struggling to attract enough qualified candidates, a slight reduction from the 163 recorded the previous year. Despite the modest decline, officials stressed that the overall picture remains one of persistent and widespread shortages across key sectors of the German economy.

Germany mentions that there are 157 occupations facing worker shortages. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Germany: Foreign workers filling the gap

One of the most striking findings in the report is the sharp rise in foreign worker participation within shortage sectors. Since 2014, the proportion of overseas workers in these roles has roughly doubled, climbing from 7% to approximately 14%. The agency attributed this shift to deliberate recruitment efforts and changing migration patterns, underscoring how critical international talent has become to keeping essential industries running.

The report also noted that half of all advertised job vacancies in Germany currently sit within shortage occupations, a figure that reflects how deeply the problem cuts across the economy.

Andrea Nahles, Chair of the Executive Board of the Federal Employment Agency, was direct about the trajectory ahead.

"Immigration will therefore continue to grow in importance for our labour market," she said.

Germany: Long-term pressure from demographic change

Officials pointed to Germany's ageing population as a structural force that will intensify shortages over time. As more workers retire and fewer young Germans enter the workforce, the gap between available labour and employer demand is expected to widen, making sustained immigration not just beneficial but necessary for the country's economic stability.

The findings come even as Germany navigates an economic slowdown, suggesting that cyclical factors have done little to ease the underlying pressure on skilled labour supply. For foreign professionals considering opportunities in Europe, Germany's shortage occupation list represents a wide and officially recognised entry point into one of the continent's largest job markets.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that German mentioned three documents a foreigner would need before getting hired for a job.

Germany: Occupation requiring official recognition before employment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced some specific occupations that need foreign qualifications before foreigners can be given employment.

These professions include healthcare roles, legal advisory work, state school teaching, master craftwork, and engineering positions bearing the 'engineer' title.

Source: Legit.ng