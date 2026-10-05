A video of President Bola Tinubu making light dance steps on arrival at Iga Idunganran Palace went viral on October 5, 2026

Tinubu visited Oba Rilwan Akiolu on Sunday, October 4, with Governor Sanwo-Olu and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila in attendance

Nigerians flooded social media with a mix of humour and admiration over the president's spontaneous moves during the formal royal visit

A brief but infectious moment at Oba of Lagos's palace has got Nigerians talking.

Footage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu throwing in some light, rhythmic dance steps as he arrived at the Iga Idunganran Palace swept across X on October 5, 2026, setting off a wave of reactions from users who could not get enough of the clip.

President Tinubu makes light dance steps as he arrives at Oba of Lagos’ palace in Lagos. Photo: officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The video shows President Tinubu moving through the palace courtyard alongside a group of officials and well-wishers, smiling broadly and adding subtle, upbeat movements with his hands and body.

President Bola Tinubu's royal visit to Oba Rilwan Akiolu

The visit itself took place on Sunday, October 4, 2026, when the president paid a courtesy call on Oba Rilwan Akiolu at the historic Lagos Island palace.

The monarch offered prayers for divine guidance, peace, and prosperity for Nigeria, while sharing counsel on national matters and citizen welfare.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the president's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, were part of the delegation.

Supporters and residents lined the streets around Marina and Isale Eko, giving the motorcade a festive, traditional welcome.

The dance footage, captured during the arrival, became the talking point rather than the formal proceedings, with many viewers responding to the president's visible ease and energy during what was otherwise a solemn occasion.

Watch the X video showing President Tinubu’s dance moves during his visit to the Oba of Lagos below:

Nigerians react to President Tinubu's dance steps

Comments on the president's dance video ranged from playful to genuinely admiring. Here is what people said:

@OtpSize wrote:

"Poco Lee Dey learn for where tinubu Dey"

@_bighussla commented:

"No be small thing ajeh"

@Dcreativepelumi shared:

"I like this his signature dance moves"

@Professor_bammy said:

"Baba don dey unveil the steps wey E go drop by January-February"

@ItodoMayor wrote:

"Politics aside, I'll love to see pics or video clips of this man in his prime.."

@MrNkeadi101 commented:

"I do not like his government but you see this man I can't hate him"

@KehindeOgunmoy2 shared:

"I like the fact he doesn't care and doesn't pretend to."

President Tinubu dances as he arrives at the historic Iga Idunganran Palace in Lagos. Photo: officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Hanks Anuku defends Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku defended President Bola Tinubu and urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration.

Speaking on the HonestBunch podcast, the veteran actor argued that the country’s current problems were not created by Tinubu alone and that previous governments should also be held accountable.

His comments, shared online on October 5, 2026, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians who accused him of dismissing the economic hardship under the current government.

Source: Legit.ng