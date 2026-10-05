President Tinubu’s Dance Moves During Visit to Oba of Lagos Spark Reactions: “Poco Lee Dey Learn”
- A video of President Bola Tinubu making light dance steps on arrival at Iga Idunganran Palace went viral on October 5, 2026
- Tinubu visited Oba Rilwan Akiolu on Sunday, October 4, with Governor Sanwo-Olu and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila in attendance
- Nigerians flooded social media with a mix of humour and admiration over the president's spontaneous moves during the formal royal visit
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
A brief but infectious moment at Oba of Lagos's palace has got Nigerians talking.
Footage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu throwing in some light, rhythmic dance steps as he arrived at the Iga Idunganran Palace swept across X on October 5, 2026, setting off a wave of reactions from users who could not get enough of the clip.
The video shows President Tinubu moving through the palace courtyard alongside a group of officials and well-wishers, smiling broadly and adding subtle, upbeat movements with his hands and body.
President Bola Tinubu's royal visit to Oba Rilwan Akiolu
The visit itself took place on Sunday, October 4, 2026, when the president paid a courtesy call on Oba Rilwan Akiolu at the historic Lagos Island palace.
The monarch offered prayers for divine guidance, peace, and prosperity for Nigeria, while sharing counsel on national matters and citizen welfare.
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the president's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, were part of the delegation.
Supporters and residents lined the streets around Marina and Isale Eko, giving the motorcade a festive, traditional welcome.
The dance footage, captured during the arrival, became the talking point rather than the formal proceedings, with many viewers responding to the president's visible ease and energy during what was otherwise a solemn occasion.
Watch the X video showing President Tinubu’s dance moves during his visit to the Oba of Lagos below:
Nigerians react to President Tinubu's dance steps
Comments on the president's dance video ranged from playful to genuinely admiring. Here is what people said:
@OtpSize wrote:
"Poco Lee Dey learn for where tinubu Dey"
@_bighussla commented:
"No be small thing ajeh"
@Dcreativepelumi shared:
"I like this his signature dance moves"
@Professor_bammy said:
"Baba don dey unveil the steps wey E go drop by January-February"
@ItodoMayor wrote:
"Politics aside, I'll love to see pics or video clips of this man in his prime.."
@MrNkeadi101 commented:
"I do not like his government but you see this man I can't hate him"
@KehindeOgunmoy2 shared:
"I like the fact he doesn't care and doesn't pretend to."
Hanks Anuku defends Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku defended President Bola Tinubu and urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration.
Speaking on the HonestBunch podcast, the veteran actor argued that the country’s current problems were not created by Tinubu alone and that previous governments should also be held accountable.
His comments, shared online on October 5, 2026, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians who accused him of dismissing the economic hardship under the current government.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng