Apala legend Musiliu Haruna Ishola posted a motivational message days after a remarkable moment at the 2026 Olojo Festival

The veteran musician had paused mid-performance to appeal to the Ooni of Ife for a replacement car, six years after receiving one from the monarch

The Ooni of Ife agreed to gift Musiliu a brand-new jeep, sending the crowd into a frenzy and sparking widespread conversation online

Apala music icon Musiliu Haruna Ishola has taken to social media with a reflective post, days after a very public and heartwarming moment at the 2026 Olojo Festival left the internet talking.

Apala icon Musiliu Haruna Ishola shares inspiring words after Ooni’s promise to buy him a car. Credit: @musiliubabatunde, @ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of himself on his Instagram story, the veteran singer accompanied it with the words of a song that carried a deeply personal message:

"My head is fortunate; I'm grateful / God's work isn't of human's understanding / Person wey no get helper suppose get sense / My head be fortunate, let me have money."

Musiliu's bold ask at Olojo Festival

The post came in the wake of a memorable scene at the Olojo Festival, where Musiliu was performing before the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Mid-performance, he paused to address the monarch directly, telling him that the jeep previously gifted to him six years ago had aged considerably and asking the royal father to consider replacing it.

The Ooni responded without hesitation, agreeing to present the Apala legend with a brand-new jeep.

The announcement sent the crowd into celebration, and Musiliu himself was visibly overjoyed. He responded by praising the monarch, noting that true leadership has nothing to do with age, before launching into some of his classic songs. The Ooni sang along, clearly moved by the performance

The moment was captured and shared online by Soyoyotv, who wrote on Instagram:

"At Olojo Festival 2026, His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, honored The Apala President, @musiliubabatunde with a brand-new Jeep. After six years, this remarkable royal gift marks another unforgettable milestone in his musical journey. Alhamdulillahi. May this honor bring even greater heights."

The clip quickly spread across social media, with many fans celebrating both the musician's candour and the Ooni's generous gesture.

Musiliu's subsequent Instagram story post, layered with gratitude and the kind of philosophical humour he is known for, only added to the conversation.

See a screenshot from Musiliu Haruna Ishola's Instagram story:

Apala star Musiliu Haruna Ishola’s latest post draws attention amid Ooni’s car promise. Credit: @musiliubabatunde

Source: Instagram

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that one of the Ooni of Ife's queens, Olori Folashade, shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands.

She gushed over the gift. In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng