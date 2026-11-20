Roy Okeke, a member of the Team Active running community in Ikeja, Lagos, collapsed during a 10km race on Sunday

Okeke became dizzy at around the 6km mark and was rushed to hospital by ambulance after members attended to him

Team Active announced his passing in a statement on Thursday and suspended its scheduled runs in his memory

Roy Okeke, a member of the Team Active running community based in Ikeja, Lagos, has died following a medical emergency he suffered while taking part in a 10km race on Sunday, November 15.

The running group confirmed his death in a statement published on its Instagram page on Thursday, November 19, saying the loss had left its members heartbroken.

Roy Okeke reportedly dies in Lagos 10km race Photo Credit: @Hybrid_Ola

Source: Twitter

Okeke began showing signs of distress at roughly the 6km mark of the race. "During the 10km dash organised by our sponsors on Sunday morning, while running alongside some of our members, he reportedly became dizzy at about the 6km mark," the group said in its statement.

The Punch reported that fellow runners responded quickly, attending to him at the scene before he was transported to hospital by ambulance. Despite receiving medical care, Okeke died on Tuesday.

Team active mourns a key member

The community described Okeke as an important figure within the group, saying what had begun as a routine morning of fitness and togetherness ended in tragedy. It also acknowledged the emotional toll the incident had taken on members who witnessed the events firsthand.

Team Active extended its condolences to Okeke's family and loved ones, and to all those affected by his passing.

As a mark of respect, the group announced it was suspending its runs for Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21.

Roy Okeke dies while running in the Lagos 10 km race Photo Credit: @Hybrid_Ola

Source: Twitter

Pest control expert lists snake spots in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that a pest control expert has warned Lagos residents after a singer's tragic snake bite death.

The expert identified snake hotspots in Lagos and raised safety concerns among urban dwellers.

Francis Nwapa called for a better health care response to snake bites amid rising fears.

Source: Legit.ng