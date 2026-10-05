Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku spoke out in defence of President Bola Tinubu on the HonestBunch podcast

Anuku argued that the country's problems predate Tinubu and called on Nigerians to direct their anger at past leaders

His comments sparked fierce reactions online, with many Nigerians pushing back hard against his position

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has stirred up conversation online after publicly defending President Bola Tinubu and urging Nigerians to give the president more time.

Anuku made the remarks during an appearance on the HonestBunch podcast, where he argued that criticism of the Tinubu administration has been premature and misdirected.

Actor Hanks Anuku urges Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu. Credit: hanksanuku/abat

Source: Instagram

"Nigerians should be patient with Tinubu because he's doing great, we're too much in a hurry. The country was not spoilt by him, there were people before him, why don't they go and attack those people? The devil we know is better than the angel we don't," the actor said.

Anuku's case for patience

The veteran actor's central argument was that Nigeria's current hardships were not created by Tinubu alone, pointing instead to a long line of administrations that he believes deserve equal scrutiny. He suggested that Nigerians are too quick to lay all blame at the sitting president's feet rather than holding previous leaders to account.

The video shared on Monday, October 5, 2026, quickly spread across social media, drawing sharp responses from Nigerians who felt the actor was dismissing years of economic suffering under the current government.

Nigerians pushed back after Hanks Anuku defended Tinubu. Credit: hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Fuji star Adewale Ayuba shared why he wants Tinubu back in office.

The video of Hanks Anuku defending President Tinubu's administration on the HonestBunch podcast is below:

Nigerians react to Hanks Anuku's comments

The pushback on Twitter was swift and largely critical. Many users questioned Anuku's motivations, with some suggesting the statement was driven by personal interest rather than a genuine assessment of governance.

@ziondflutter wrote:

"Well... Everyone is entitled to their opinions. No need to insult him. The right thing is pick the PVC and vote. Simple."

@labalingo was more pointed, saying:

"Simply because a person mastered how to pretend to be someone else on screen (acting) don't mean they are smarter than the rest of us. You can see it well demonstrated in this video. A dunce will always be a dunce - even if they became popular doing what a 2 year old can do."

@theframeguyy commented:

"Person when them gather money help ooo next time you fra again make you call Tinubu oo."

@cadomatrix quipped:

"If Nollywood no favour you PR fit favour you, all na survival gateway."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"Person don use 4 years of my life play you said I should be patient, lol."

@ProcleanHCM added:

"Abeg make una no blame Hanks .. the hunger is real and Nollywood actors are their prey 😂😂."

Hanks Anuku claps back at critics

Legit.ng previously reported that Hanks Anuku hit back at critics following the circulation of a viral video that sparked concern about his well-being.

In a video shared by a man who claimed to have met him, Anuku appeared calm and composed as he addressed the controversy.

He dismissed the speculation and urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national issues instead of worrying about him.

Source: Legit.ng