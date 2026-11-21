Davido is celebrating his 34th birthday, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, has joined in the celebrations with a sweet social media tribute

The mother of three shared a childhood picture of the singer, playfully describing him as her twin with the caption, “Twinskii day”

Davido acknowledged his wife's birthday post by reposting the picture, following an early celebration with Chioma

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is receiving love from his wife, Chioma, as he marks his 34th birthday.

The singer's wife took to social media to celebrate her husband, sharing a childhood photograph of him on her Instagram story that offered fans a glimpse into his younger years.

Chioma shares a childhood photograph of himself that offers fans a glimpse into his younger years. Photos: @chefchi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Rather than write a lengthy birthday message, the mother of two kept her caption short and affectionate.

“Twinskii day,” she wrote.

Davido also acknowledged the sweet gesture by reposting the photograph on his social media page.

Chioma, 30BG give Davido early birthday treatment

The birthday tribute came after the singer received an early celebration from his wife and members of his 30BG crew.

A day before his birthday, Davido was treated to a surprise celebration aboard his private jet.

In a video from the moment, Chioma and others presented him with a birthday cake while singing the popular “Happy Birthday” song.

The singer appeared to enjoy the special treatment as those around him joined in celebrating his new age.

Davido acknowledges the sweet gesture by reposting the photograph on his social media page. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido wears wristband with Chioma's name on it

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Nigerian music star Davido wearing a wristband bearing his wife Chioma's name sparked sweet reactions on social media.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, showed the singer wearing a black bracelet beneath his wristwatch on his right hand, with each letter of Chioma's name displayed in small white boxes.

Source: Legit.ng