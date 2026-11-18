A resurfaced video shows Pastor Jimmy Odukoya asking his ex-wife, Oluwakemi, what could make her divorce him

Kemi said she would walk away immediately if he ever became physically abusive, joking that she might fight back before leaving

The old clip has resurfaced amid discussions surrounding Jimmy’s remarriage to Pastor Mo and his removal as senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church

A resurfaced video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his ex-wife, Oluwakemi “Kemi” Odukoya, has drawn attention to their past conversation about marriage and domestic violence.

In the old clip circulating online, Jimmy asked Kemi what he could possibly do that would make her divorce him.

Jimmy Odukoya asks Kemi what he could possibly do that would make her divorce him. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Her response was direct. She said she would not tolerate physical abuse and would leave the marriage if he ever became a wife-beater.

Kemi, however, added a humorous twist to her answer, joking that she might fight back before walking away.

Kemi speaks on the one thing she would not tolerate

During the conversation, Kemi made it clear that physical violence was a deal-breaker for her.

Rather than suggesting that she would endure abuse or attempt to manage the situation, she maintained that she would leave if her husband became violent.

Why the old video is resurfacing

The clip has resurfaced following Jimmy's remarriage to Pastor Mo, also known as Mo Jasmine, in November 2026.

Jimmy introduced his new wife to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church in Lagos on November 1, 2026.

His remarriage has also become part of a wider church leadership dispute.

The church's Board of Trustees objected to the marriage, citing concerns about its compatibility with the church's standards and the values of its founders.

The trustees subsequently withdrew recognition of Jimmy as senior pastor, a decision he rejected.

Watch the YouTube video of Jimmy Odukoya's ex-wife's interview here:

Pastor Sarah Omakwu speaks about divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Sarah Omakwu’s old teaching on divorce resurfaced after Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduced his second wife to his congregation.

In her address, Omakwu maintained a firm position on divorce, referencing prominent Nigerian pastors, including Enoch Adeboye, David Oyedepo and William Kumuyi.

Her views on divorce, particularly in cases involving abuse, sparked heated conversations online, with social media users divided over her interpretation of biblical teachings on marriage and divorce.

Source: Legit.ng