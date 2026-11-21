Governor Chukwuma Soludo announced a ₦50,000 flat payment for all Anambra state civil servants at the 2026 Civil Service Day event in Awka

Soludo pushed back on comparisons with other states' salaries, citing differences in revenue capacity and his administration's commitment to sustainable governance

The governor also approved immediate upgrades to the Jerome Udoji State Secretariat Complex, including road repairs and the creation of an ICT centre

Awka - Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has approved a one-off payment of ₦50,000 for all civil servants in the state, with the bonus set to appear directly in their December 2026 payslips.

Soludo made the announcement at the 2026 Civil Service Day celebration held at the Jerome Udoji State Secretariat Complex in Awka on Friday, November 20, where he also gave on-the-spot orders to improve conditions at the secretariat.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, announces a one-off ₦50,000 bonus for civil servants during the 2026 Civil Service Day celebration in Awka. Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Soludo on Salary Comparisons

Workers had raised concerns about how Anambra's pay structure measured up against that of other states, but the governor urged caution in making such comparisons. He pointed out that states operate with different revenue bases and economic capacities, and that his administration would only enter into commitments it could consistently honour, The Punch reported.

"I understand the situation and economic conditions; we need to be able to do something. The pay that we have all over is not enough; I clearly understand it," Soludo said.

"But there is one thing I also tell you, and that is I don't play to the wind. Before we get into a commitment, we make sure that it is something that we will always honour."

Soludo Speaks on Secretariat Upgrades and Worker Appeals

Beyond the bonus, Soludo responded to three appeals raised at the event by directing the rehabilitation of secretariat roads, the pruning of overgrown trees across the complex, and the establishment of an ICT centre. The governor framed these moves as part of a broader effort to modernise the working environment and lift productivity among the state's public servants, Vanguard also reported.

Soludo also took a moment to thank workers for their support during the governorship election, saying he believed Anambra's civil servants had backed his administration and appreciated its developmental record.

Earlier at the event, the Anambra State Head of Service, Ngozi Iwouno, praised the governor for restoring security across the state. She noted that workers now reported to their offices without fear, a significant shift from the disruption caused by the Monday sit-at-home orders that had previously made movement difficult. Iwouno presented the workers' formal appeals to the governor before his address.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo addresses Anambra civil servants at the 2026 Civil Service Day celebration at the Jerome Udoji State Secretariat Complex in Awka. Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Governor Eno Announces Cash Bonuses for Govt Teachers

In a related development, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state announced a series of benefits for teachers across the state on Monday, October 5, 2026, to mark World Teachers' Day, including a N50,000 allowance for each of more than 25,000 public school teachers in the state.

Richard Okon, the special assistant to the governor on new and digital media, disclosed the announcement in a social media post on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng