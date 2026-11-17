The second wife of a late Ondo businessman shared a raw tribute on Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, describing a 9.5-year relationship

She revealed the pain of being pushed away by her partner during his dying days despite years of devotion and sacrifice

The post drew sharp reactions online, with many questioning her role as a second wife in the relationship

The second wife of a deceased Ondo businessman has broken her silence following his death, sharing an emotional tribute on Instagram that described the full weight of a love she kept largely hidden from the world.

Posted on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the tribute was titled "A Tribute To The Husband I Loved So Much" and laid bare nine and a half years of quiet devotion, secrecy and heartbreak.

Late Ondo businessman's second wife shares how she stood by him for years and how she was betrayed. Photo credit@akinbolusere

Source: Instagram

In the post, the woman described how she stood firmly by the man she considered her husband, even though the world did not always recognise him as such. She wrote that despite not having a child together, she cooked for him, prayed for him and guarded his secrets until his very last days.

"I stayed not because I was foolish, but because I loved you deeply," she wrote.

Pain of rejection in his final days

What made the tribute particularly raw was her account of being shut out during his final moments. She described arriving with love only to be treated like a stranger by the man she had spent nearly a decade protecting.

"When you were dying, you denied me. That rejection broke something inside me that I do not know how to fix," she shared.

Late Ondo businessman's second wife shares part of what happened in their marriage. Photo credit@akinbolusere

Source: Instagram

Despite the hurt, she said she was choosing to hold on to the version of the husband she fell in love with, the one who made her laugh and sheltered her, rather than the one who turned her away at the end.

She closed the post with a line that resonated widely:

"Rest now. I am going to try my best to heal from loving you so much."

Here is the Instagram post made by the second wife of the Ondo businessman:

Nigerians react to the tribute

The post drew significant attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the complicated nature of her relationship.

@ohh_pheliaah wrote:

"Eiyah which secret u wan get wey pass the one wey hin first wife get? second wives and familiarity sha"

@queeny_esthe commented:

"You love another woman's man with everything in you? Ok!"

@cocoreuben said:

"That love is what cur his life short. Please stop loving him so he can journey well. Thank you."

@abisolaoduola reacted:

"How can you love another woman's husband with everything in you, shey e ni fraaaaaa ni?"

@mizz_nyinye added:

"This year really no favor 2nd wives"

Ishow Pepper's daughter Olatunde dies

Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the death of actress Dr. Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, daughter of late theatre legend Ishola Ogunsola, popularly known as Ishow Pepper.

The heartbreaking news was announced by her colleague, Wumi Olabimtan, who described the late actress as one of the most brilliant souls she had ever loved.

Several Nollywood stars, including Faithia Williams and Regina Chukwu, also joined fans and colleagues in mourning her, paying tribute to her life and legacy.

Source: Legit.ng