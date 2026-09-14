A video of Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu and NURTW president MC Oluomo at a book launch has gone viral on social media

In the clip, MC Oluomo walked up to greet Sanwo-Olu, who looked him up and down twice before offering a handshake

Social media users have been sharing their takes on the Governor's body language towards MC Oluomo

A brief moment between Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) president MC Oluomo has set social media ablaze after a video from a recent book launch began making the rounds online.

In the footage, Sanwo-Olu was seated alongside his wife and other guests when MC Oluomo approached to exchange pleasantries.

Sanwo-Olu and MC Oluomo’s party moment leaves many wondering. Credit: @kingmcoluomo, @sanwaolu

Source: Instagram

Rather than greeting him immediately, the Governor looked Oluomo up and down twice before finally extending a handshake.

The clip, though short, was enough to trigger a wave of commentary from Nigerians who had very strong opinions about what they saw.

Nigerians Dissect the Governor's Body Language

Many viewers read the moment as a silent but pointed statement, with several drawing their own conclusions about the nature of the two men's relationship and how power dynamics played out in that room.

Adedamola Olwasanni wrote:

"They responded to him like he's an errand boy."

Gentle Flirt observed:

"That eye contact before handshake."

Socrates simply summed it up with

"Bombastic side eye."

Shadow Ban brought a different angle, commenting:

"Na agbero dem no fit rate am."

Hippocrattus questioned the entire exchange, writing:

"Dem dey shame to greet?"

Olabode pointed out what many noticed, saying:

"He had to look at him twice before acknowledging him."

D-Man took the observation further, remarking:

"Imagine how they will treat the bunch of lowlife supporters."

Sir Emmanuel added:

"Governor turned and looked at his security details with so much disgust."

Shogo Oloshunde concluded:

"The look obviously says it all."

Sanwo-Olu and MC Oluomo spotted together in moment that raises eyebrows. Credit: @sanwoolu

Source: Instagram

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng