Sanwo-Olu and MC Oluomo’s Unexpected Moment at Party Sparks Reactions
- A video of Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu and NURTW president MC Oluomo at a book launch has gone viral on social media
- In the clip, MC Oluomo walked up to greet Sanwo-Olu, who looked him up and down twice before offering a handshake
- Social media users have been sharing their takes on the Governor's body language towards MC Oluomo
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A brief moment between Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) president MC Oluomo has set social media ablaze after a video from a recent book launch began making the rounds online.
In the footage, Sanwo-Olu was seated alongside his wife and other guests when MC Oluomo approached to exchange pleasantries.
Rather than greeting him immediately, the Governor looked Oluomo up and down twice before finally extending a handshake.
The clip, though short, was enough to trigger a wave of commentary from Nigerians who had very strong opinions about what they saw.
Nigerians Dissect the Governor's Body Language
Many viewers read the moment as a silent but pointed statement, with several drawing their own conclusions about the nature of the two men's relationship and how power dynamics played out in that room.
Adedamola Olwasanni wrote:
"They responded to him like he's an errand boy."
Gentle Flirt observed:
"That eye contact before handshake."
Socrates simply summed it up with
"Bombastic side eye."
Shadow Ban brought a different angle, commenting:
"Na agbero dem no fit rate am."
Hippocrattus questioned the entire exchange, writing:
"Dem dey shame to greet?"
Olabode pointed out what many noticed, saying:
"He had to look at him twice before acknowledging him."
D-Man took the observation further, remarking:
"Imagine how they will treat the bunch of lowlife supporters."
Sir Emmanuel added:
"Governor turned and looked at his security details with so much disgust."
Shogo Oloshunde concluded:
"The look obviously says it all."
Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo
Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.
He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.
The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:
"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.